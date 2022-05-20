Business

Seplat effects board changes, appoints Omiyi independent non-executive chair

Seplat Energy PLC, a leading Nigerian energy company listed on both the Nigerian and the London Stock Exchanges, is pleased to announce that Mr. Basil Omiyi, has been appointed as the company’s new independent non-executive chairman, effective immediately. His appointment follows a thorough assessment of internal and external candidates and was approved after a unanimous vote by all Directors of Seplat Energy, in compliance with the Companies and Allied Matters Act in Nigeria (CAMA). In addition, Dr. Charles Okeahalam, succeeds Mr. Omiyi as senior independent non- executive director.

Omiyi has been a member of Seplat Energy’s Board of Directors since March 2013 and as senior independent non-executive director from February 1, 2021. During this period, he sat on the company’s Remuneration, Nominations & Governance, Energy Transition, and Risk Management & HSSE committees.

His experience in the energy industry is extensive, with more than 40 years at Royal Dutch Shell, during which time he held senior roles in Nigeria and Europe, including becoming Managing Director of Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria in 2004 and in addition, Country Chairman of Shell Companies, Nigeria, until his retirement in 2009. Omiyi has held several leadership positions in the Nigerian oil and gas industry, including: Chairman, Upstream Industry Group (Oil Producers Trade Section, Lagos Chambers of Commerce & Industry) from 2007- 2010; Chairman of the Energy Sector of NEPAD Business Group, Nigeria, and Board Member NEPAD Business Group, Nigeria from 2005-2010; Chairman, of the Oil & Gas Commission of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group from 2005-2010; and Board Member, Nigerian Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (NEITI) 2007-2010.

 

