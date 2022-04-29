Seplat Energy grows profit by 197.8% to N34.7bn

Seplat Energy Plc yesterday announced its unaudited results for the three months ended March 31, 2022, recording a rise in profit before tax by 197.8 per cent to N34.7 billion from N10.6 billion year-on-year. The board recommended an interim dividend of 2.5 cents per share in the period under review. The company in its results for the first quarter (Q1) released on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), also generated cash from its operations to the tune of N74.4 billion from N1.7 billion year-onyear, rising by 197.8 per cent. The energy company’s also grew its revenue by 58.6 per cent to N100.6 billion from N57.9 billion year-onyear; as its gross profit soars to N48.8 billion from N20.1 billion year-on-year, rising by 122.3 per cent. In its operations, Seplat Energy demonstrated a strong safety record, which extended to 26.1 million hours without LTI from operated assets (2.0 million hours in Q1’22). Meanwhile, the company’s balance sheet stood at $312.2 million cash at bank, net debt of $442.6 million. Update on proposed acquisition of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited.
