Business

Seplat Energy grows profit by 197.8% to N34.7bn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Seplat Energy Plc yesterday announced its unaudited results for the three months ended March 31, 2022, recording a rise in profit before tax by 197.8 per cent to N34.7 billion from N10.6 billion year-on-year. The board recommended an interim dividend of 2.5 cents per share in the period under review. The company in its results for the first quarter (Q1) released on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), also generated cash from its operations to the tune of N74.4 billion from N1.7 billion year-onyear, rising by 197.8 per cent. The energy company’s also grew its revenue by 58.6 per cent to N100.6 billion from N57.9 billion year-onyear; as its gross profit soars to N48.8 billion from N20.1 billion year-on-year, rising by 122.3 per cent. In its operations, Seplat Energy demonstrated a strong safety record, which extended to 26.1 million hours without LTI from operated assets (2.0 million hours in Q1’22). Meanwhile, the company’s balance sheet stood at $312.2 million cash at bank, net debt of $442.6 million. Update on proposed acquisition of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

LCCI: FX volatility hampering imports

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and industry (LCCI) has lamented that the on-going foreign exchange (forex) volatility in the country is making many investors experience difficulties in accessing FX for importation of raw materials, equipment, and critical inputs for production and processing. Consequently, the Chamber emphasised that the situation was taking a huge toll on […]
Business

Recapitalisation: Universal Insurance 71% set for process

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Shareholders of Universal Insurance Plc have applauded the board and management of the company in its steadfastness toward recapitalisation drive.   Speaking at the company’s 50th virtual Annual General Meeting held in Lagos, the shareholders said they were impressed at the level by which the board and management have pushed to ensure that the Universal […]
Business

Citigroup claims defective software caused $9m error

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Citigroup is working hard to recover funds recently sent in error to creditors of cosmetics company Revlon.   Citi already has multiple lawsuits to require creditors to repay the funds in what Citi calls a “clerical error” that resulted in the transfer of $900 million in debt repayment, rather than the interest due on the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica