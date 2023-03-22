Business

Seplat Energy plans to displace diesel with renewable energy

Seplat Energy Plc. has said that it plans to displace diesel with renewable energy. In its full-year 2022 financial report seen by New Telegraph yesterday, it stated that the plan would commence with some pilot programmes in 2023. It added that it planned to achieve a world-class capability in renewable energies, through the development of acquisition of new skillsets that open up new and profitable markets.

The report also said that the company wanted to develop new revenuegenerating opportunities that combine natural gas with renewables. It disclosed that it had a diesel replacement programme underway, where it is exploring replacement programme, and where the company is exploring replacement with lowercarbon gas or solar where possible. The report also said that Seplat had set a target to achieve a net zero by 2050. The report highlighted that in 2022, associated gas flare volumes were reduced by 18 per cent at its Oben field to 5.7 million standard cubic feet per day (Mmscfd), and there was a 40 per cent reduction at its Amukpe field to 1.1 Mmscfd. It further said that the Sapele gas plantassociated gas solution achieved mechanical completion in December 2022 and is expected to process 26 Mmscdd for sale.

