Seplat Energy unaware of Buhari’s reversal of ExxonMobil deal approval

Seplat Energy has said it has not received any official communication from the Federal Government that President Muhammadu Buhari has reversed his approval of its proposed acquisition of the entire share capital of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited.

 

The company in a statement obtained from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) also stated that it is seeking clarification from the relevant authorities that the president had reversed his consent for the acquisition.

 

It said: “Seplat Energy has become aware of a news report that Ministerial Approval of the Company’s proposed acquisition of the entire share capital of Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited (MPNU) has been withdrawn. “Seplat Energy has received no official notification of such a decision and is seeking clarification from the relevant authorities.

 

We will continue to work with all parties to achieve a successful outcome to the proposed acquisition and will provide an update in due course.”

 

The Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, had told an online news platform that President Muhammadu Buhari has reversed his approval of Seplat Energy’s takeover of $1.3 billion ExxonMobil’s shallow water business in Nigeria.

 

