Seplat foresees oil production, revenue surge

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, a leading Nigerian independent energy company listed on both the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) has paid $344 million dividends to its shareholders in the last six years.

The company, which announced this at its hybrid 8th Annual General Meeting, AGM, with shareholders, auditors, regulators, company directors, and the media, amongst other stakeholders joining physically and virtually, maintained that it generated $318 million in the year 2020.

In his address to shareholders and other stakeholders during the AGM, ABC Orjiako, the Chairman of Board, Seplat, said the company’s cash position remained strong in the full-year of 2020 and the $318 million of cash it generated from operations was significantly more than the $150 million invested for future growth.

The company’s capital expenditure in the 2020 business year was higher than the $125 million spent in 2019, which demonstrates the company’s commitment to growth; as it voluntarily repaid $100 million of its revolving credit facility and ended the year with $225 million in cash and net debt of $440 million.

The company’s average working interest production was 51,183boepd, including 33,714bopd of liquids and 101MMscfd gas (17,469boepd). He said: “Of this, our Eland assets contributed 8,855bopd, or 26 per cent of total liquid volumes. Our financial performance enabled us to maintain our commitment to paying dividends.

“While other companies were cutting back or cancelling payments for the 2019 financial year, because of prevailing uncertainties, we honoured our commitment and paid a final dividend of $0.05, for a total dividend of $0.10 for 2019. “In October 2020, we announced an interim dividend of $0.05 and the board has since approved an additional top-up of $0.05, maintaining our $0.10 dividend for the 2020 financial year.

Since we raised $535 million at our initial public offering in May 2014, we have returned $344 million to shareholders in the form of dividends. “The strengthening of our board is part of our ongoing desire to achieve world-class governance of our company.

Six of our 13-member board are independent and we continue to work towards increasing diversity. “In addition, as we announced in March, we have taken the bold decision to eliminate all Related-Party Transactions – a move that exceeds the requirements of the UK Code of Corporate Governance.”

According to Orjiako, it is the responsibility of the board to plan for the long-term sustainability of the company, as scenario analyses on Seplat’s assets have been conducted under different climate change and demand scenarios, whilst looking towards a future in which Seplat is much more involved in promoting low carbon environment in its operations and the company adopting Seplat Energy as its new name following the passage of the resolution at its AGM.

“Such a transition will involve significant new innovations, technology, skills and relationships, compared to our existing expertise of subsurface exploration, drilling and hydrocarbon processing, but we are determined to be a major part of Nigeria’s future energy mix and help drive the country towards more sustainable energy generation,” Seplat chairman emphasised.

