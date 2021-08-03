Seplat grows half year profit before deferred tax

Seplat Energy Plc recorded an impressive half year (H1) 2021 scorecard with profit before deferred tax (PBT) of $62.1million, representing an increase of 142.7 per cent as against H1’20. Highlights of the company’s financial further show that revenue went up 32 per cent to $308.8 million in H1’21, from $233.5 million in H1’20.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $178.9 million, cash generated from operations ($125.8 million); cash at bank ($298.8 million) and net debt of $456.4 million.

In the half year (H1) period, Seplat pronounced an interim dividend at a rate of $2.5 cents per ordinary share, subject to appropriate withholding tax (WHT), to be paid to Seplat Energy’s shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on August 12, 2021.

Both the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited and London Stock Exchange hosted Seplat Energy Plc on Thursday July 29 to commemorate Seplat’s first dual Capital Markets Day.

The event marked an important milestone for Seplat marking its name change from Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc to Seplat Energy Plc.

While the company’s total rebranding is underway, the leading Nigerian independent energy company listed on both the Nigerian Exchange and the London Stock Exchange announced its unaudited results for the half year (H1) ended June 30, 2021.

The operational highlights show working-interest oil and gas production within guidance at 50,786 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd); liquids production of 30,028 barrels of oil per day (bopd) in H1 2021, gas production up 21percent to 120 million standard cubic feet per day (MMscfd); Oben-50 and 51 gas wells completed in the period and producing.

