Seplat hires CFO

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc has appointed Mr. Emeka Onwuka as its chief financial officer and executive director for Lagos and London. The company said in a statement that the appointment would take effect from August 1, 2020.

Onwuka, who has over 30 years’ experience in financial services across sub-Saharan Africa, is a chartered accountant, a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and a fellow of Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN).

He is a partner at Andersen Tax Nigeria and holds various board positions as chairman; FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited; director FMDQ Holdings Limited; Director, Ecobank Nigeria Limited and Director, Bharti Airtel Nigeria.

He is also a former group managing director/CEO, Diamond Bank Plc and a former chairman of Enterprise Bank Limited.

