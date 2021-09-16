SEPLAT JV supports Edo, Delta communities with ‘Eye Can See initiative’

Seplat Energy Plc, operators of the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC)/SEPLAT Joint Venture, has kicked off the ninth edition of its annual ‘Eye Can See Initiatice’ for Edo and Delta States communities as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme. This edition of the programme, which was kicked off last week with a major activation at the palace of Oba of Benin. The programme attracted a large turn out of people within and outside of Benin, the Edo State capital, who came for eyes check up, were given prescription glasses, while several others had their eyes operated to remove visual impairing cataracts. According to the organisers, the health outreach programme will be deployed in different centres across Delta and Edo States respectively.

Through the programme, thousands of people would be screened for eye ailments, while surgeries would be performed, and eye glasses dispensed. Prominent chiefs in Benin were said to have joined Seplat officials to mark the flagoff of the programme.

The chief were led by Chief John Oviesoge, the Eribo of Benin Kingdom, who represented the Oba of Benin. Other dignitaries at the event include top government officials, traditional rulers, and NPDC representatives among other dignitaries.

The Director, External Affairs and Sustainability, Seplat Energy, Dr. Chioma Nwachuku, in her remarks, hinted that ensuring sustainability of the communities where Seplat operates remains top in the agenda of the company, particularly the health and well-being of their people. Nwachuku said: “We are committed to partnering with our host communities with a view to touching lives.

“The Eye Can See programme has been on since 2012, and every year, the company brings a dedicated team of medics to ensure it makes the right and needed impacts. Our focus on the good health and well-being of our people is unwavering, and this is in line with Sustainability Development Goal (SDG 3) to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being of the people at all ages.” According to her, Seplat has, through the programme, impacted 80,194 persons; dispensed 35,755 reading glasses, and performed 3,456 cataract and related surgeries. While welcoming the company and dignitaries to the palace, Chief Oviesoge lauded Seplat for supporting and enhancing the physical and mental well-being of members of its host communities, even as he pledged the support of the kingdom to the company and its activities.

He also commended the company’s resolve to continue to invest in its areas of operation, saying the move had helped to boost the fortunes of the areas and people. Meanwhile, the ‘Eye Can See programme’ is in addition to other yearly social programmes deployed by Seplat in its areas of operation.

Some of the beneficiaries of the programme, who received free eye screening and treatment with many whose sights were restored following surgery, commended Seplat for bringing hope to their lives and giving them the opportunity to maximise their potential. The programme, which offers free premium optical care is open to anyone that comes to any designated centre where it is being deployed. “The company is by this programme restoring hope to those with visual impairment. Having their eye problems cured gives them the capability to generate income for themselves,” Seplat added.

Like this: Like Loading...