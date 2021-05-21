Business

Seplat pays $344m dividend to shareholders in 8 years

The Chairman, Board of Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, Dr. ABC Orjiako, has said that since May 2014, the oil firm has returned $344 million to shareholders in the form of dividends. Orjiako who made the disclosure at the company’s 8th Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Lagos yesterday said the company’s cash position remained strong in the full-year of 2020 and that the $318 million cash it generated from operations was significantly more than the $150 million invested for future growth.

The company’s capital expenditure in the 2020 business year was higher than the $125 million spent in 2019, which demonstrates the company’s commitment to growth; as it voluntarily repaid $100 million of its Revolving Credit Facility and ended the year with $225 million in cash and net debt of $440 million.

The company’s average working interest production was 51,183boepd, including 33,714bopd of liquids and 101MMscfd gas (17,469boepd). He said: “Of this, our Eland assets contributed 8,855bopd, or 26 per cent of total liquid volumes. Our financial performance enabled us to maintain our commitment to paying dividends. While other companies were cutting back or cancelling payments for the 2019 financial year, because of prevailing uncertainties, we honoured our commitment and paid a final dividend of $0.05, for a total dividend of $0.10 for 2019.

“In October 2020, we announced an interim dividend of $0.05 and the board has since approved an additional top-up of $0.05, maintaining our $0.10 dividend for the 2020 financial year. Since we raised $535 million at our initial public offering in May 2014, we have returned $344 million to shareholders in the form of dividends.

