Business

Seplat reports $110m loss in HY’20

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, Nigerian independent energy firm listed on both the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) has reported a loss after tax of $110.18 million for the half year ended June 30, 2020 against a profit after tax of $119.02 million posted in 2019.

The company’s loss before tax stood at $145.33 million from profit of $120.44 million in 2019. Revenue dropped by 34.2 per cent to $233.55 million from $355.09 recorded in 2019 while cost of sales grew by 32.3 per cent to $195.89 million from $148.05 million in 2019. According to analysts at CardinalStone Research the company announced a $3.62 million loss in Q2’20 (vs $85 million profit in Q2’19), driven by a steep decline in revenue (-47.3 per cent YoY) due to weaker crude oil prices.

Despite the modest increase in production, revenue declined by 47.3 per cent YoY to $103.1 million in Q2’20 due to weaker oil prices (-52.1 per cent YoY) and a high base effect stoked by the one-off gain from previous gas processing for NPDC in Q2’19 Gross margin plunged by 59.8 ppts to 4.4 per cent, occasioned by sharp increases in “operational & maintenance expenses” (+100.1 per cent YoY) and “depletion, depreciation and amortization” (+70.2% YoY) as well as a fresh $10.7 million incurred on trucking and barging. The company is currently renegotiating terms with suppliers and trying to load larger barges at Eland’s Gbetiokun field to reduce operating and shipping costs

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

FBNInsurance pays N4.4bn claims in 6 months

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

F BNInsurance Limited has displayed resilience in its business strategy despite the negative impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on the Nigerian economy.     A statement made available to New Telegraph said the company recently paid the sum of N4.4 billion in claims to its customers in the first half of the year 2020.   […]
Business

FG plans commercialisation of agriculture for food security

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Amid concerns over the assurance of Nigerian food security levels in the wake of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Federal Government has restated its plan towards commercialising agriculture in the country to boost food production. Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mohammed Sabo Nanono, who made this known in an interview in Abuja recently, […]
Business

Farmers suffer losses to hospitality sector’s closure

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

In what looks like a fallout of COVID-19 lockdown, investors in agric sector have rued the on-going closure of the hospitality sector, saying it is disrupting their supply businesses with attendant revenue losses running into billions of naira. Since the lockdown, the closure of hotels, event centres and other relaxation spots has had grave consequences […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: