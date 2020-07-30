Seplat reports $110m loss in HY’20

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, Nigerian independent energy firm listed on both the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE) has reported a loss after tax of $110.18 million for the half year ended June 30, 2020 against a profit after tax of $119.02 million posted in 2019.

The company’s loss before tax stood at $145.33 million from profit of $120.44 million in 2019. Revenue dropped by 34.2 per cent to $233.55 million from $355.09 recorded in 2019 while cost of sales grew by 32.3 per cent to $195.89 million from $148.05 million in 2019. According to analysts at CardinalStone Research the company announced a $3.62 million loss in Q2’20 (vs $85 million profit in Q2’19), driven by a steep decline in revenue (-47.3 per cent YoY) due to weaker crude oil prices.

Despite the modest increase in production, revenue declined by 47.3 per cent YoY to $103.1 million in Q2’20 due to weaker oil prices (-52.1 per cent YoY) and a high base effect stoked by the one-off gain from previous gas processing for NPDC in Q2’19 Gross margin plunged by 59.8 ppts to 4.4 per cent, occasioned by sharp increases in “operational & maintenance expenses” (+100.1 per cent YoY) and “depletion, depreciation and amortization” (+70.2% YoY) as well as a fresh $10.7 million incurred on trucking and barging. The company is currently renegotiating terms with suppliers and trying to load larger barges at Eland’s Gbetiokun field to reduce operating and shipping costs

