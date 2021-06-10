Seplat: Technology key to Nigeria’s competitiveness

Technology will play a leading role in ensuring Nigeria stays cost competitive in today’s oil market, Mr. Roger Brown, Chief Executive Officer of Seplat Plc, has said. The Seplat CEO said this in his keynote address titled: “Oil Market Forum: Who Is In Control?” at the on-going 2021 Nigerian International Petroleum Summit (NIPS) in Abuja. With the International Energy Agency (IEA) setting out a road map to what it believes is required to achieve net carbon zero 2050 coupled with oil prices rising on COVID-19 recovery, traders betting on sustained revival in oil demand and the activities of OPEC/ OPEC+, Brown noted that the end consumers, suppliers of energy, governments / regulators and providers of capital could b said to be in control of market outcomes. According to a statement from Seplat, given the current market realities, he said Seplat has identified cost savings initiatives, flexibility to scale projects, promotion of innovation and gas resource development as major value drivers for all its stakeholders.

