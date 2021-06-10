News

Seplat: Technology key to Nigeria’s competitiveness

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Technology will play a leading role in ensuring Nigeria stays cost competitive in today’s oil market, Mr. Roger Brown, Chief Executive Officer of Seplat Plc, has said. The Seplat CEO said this in his keynote address titled: “Oil Market Forum: Who Is In Control?” at the on-going 2021 Nigerian International Petroleum Summit (NIPS) in Abuja. With the International Energy Agency (IEA) setting out a road map to what it believes is required to achieve net carbon zero 2050 coupled with oil prices rising on COVID-19 recovery, traders betting on sustained revival in oil demand and the activities of OPEC/ OPEC+, Brown noted that the end consumers, suppliers of energy, governments / regulators and providers of capital could b said to be in control of market outcomes. According to a statement from Seplat, given the current market realities, he said Seplat has identified cost savings initiatives, flexibility to scale projects, promotion of innovation and gas resource development as major value drivers for all its stakeholders.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Dr Edu condemns looting of WHO office

Posted on Author Our Reporters

..Calls for FG’s support The CRS Commissioner for Health Dr Betta Edu has condemned in strong terms the recent attack, vandalization and looting of the World Health Organisation office, State Essential Drug Store (EDP), COVID-19 Reference Laboratory, Infectious Disease Hospital (Lawrence Henshaw Memorial Hospital), Adiabor Isolation Center, primary Health facilities in Calabar south, Akpabuyo and […]
News

Sanwo-Olu swears-in 18 Perm Secs

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

About 400 top administrators in the Lagos State civil service are believed to have recently jostled for appointments by Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu. A total of 65 of them lobbied to be appointed as the permanent secretaries in various ministries but only 18 of them were eventually appointed after a thorough screening, which included a […]
News

How NASS’ members hijack PRODA’s contracts, by DG

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

There was mild drama yesterday at the ongoing investigations into the procurement violation at the Product Development Institute (PRODA) by the House of Representatives as the acting Director General, Engr. Fabian Okonkwo, declared that most of the contracts at the agency belonged to members of the National Assembly. Testifying before the Hon. Nasiru Ali Ahmed-led […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica