SEPT TAKEOFF OF ANTI-OPEN GRAZING LAW: We’re in full support of Southern govs –ACF MPF, Arewa youths

‘It’s odd for FG to continue insisting on open grazing’

Following the no love lost situation between the Federal Government and Southern Governors over the anti-open grazing law in their state, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) have spoken against the viability of open grazing in modern day Nigeria.

The two main Northern groups in their separate submissions declared their support for ranching as against the reopening of grazing routes being championed by the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration. The Middlebelt Patriotic Front (MPF) also described the decision of the Southern Governors under the leadership of Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, to begin the implementation of anti-open grazing law in September, 2021, as a timely and welcome development. ACF said it was odd for the Federal Government to still be insisting on open grazing at a time like this, even when many of the stakeholders, including Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, state governments from the North and South have agreed that the best option now should be ranching.

The forum, which also said that apart from the fact that the constitution had given the ownership of land to state governments, wondered whether the Federal Government wanted to start pulling down hospitals, airports and even schools to reopen grazing routes. On his part, the President of the AYCF, Yerima Shettima, said that time had come for the people that wanted to operate private businesses to acquire land and do so, adding that Nigeria was losing people because of the open grazing issue, saying that this was not good enough. According to him, the issue has become a threat to national unity, adding that he is in support of ranching and not open grazing.

ACF which spoke through its National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe, told Saturday Telegraph that, “The only solution is for both parties (the Federal Government and Southern Governors) to reach a compromise. The Federal Government cannot recover some of the lands that were designated for open grazing, but are today under use for other purposes.

“The constitution has given control of land to state governors and it is difficult for the Federal Government to get land from unwilling states. Even for states that are willing, how can the government start pulling down a university, a hospital or an airport to make room for open grazing? “Additionally all stakeholders, including Miyetti Allah and state governments – North and South have agreed that it is time for ranching and that open grazing is out of date. It will be odd for the Federal Government to insist on open grazing,” he said.

On his part, Shettima said, “Open grazing, I think is a problem, based on what people are saying. For me, I believe grazing is a private business and I don’t see anything wrong with it. The only thing is let people acquire land and go into modern grazing of animals.

“I believe that it is better than the normal open grazing that we are used to, which keeps on bringing problems to the country. We are more divided now because of this. So I don’t see anything wrong if someone has his personal business, find a way to acquire land and go ahead with it. “They (herders) don’t need to move about anyhow, especially now that it is causing more harm and trouble for the country.

“So, I am not in support of open grazing with the way things are going now and that is why I commend the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, who has made his position on the issue very clear compared to other governors who are neither here nor there. Let people acquire land for their businesses and do whatever they want to do with it because we cannot continue with this same issue over and over again.

“We are losing a lot of people as a result of this open grazing issue and gradually it is becoming a national threat. There is so much disunity and things are not okay because of this problem. So, for me there is need to change method.” The Convener of the Middlebelt Patriotic Front, Comrade Ibrahim Bunu, while Speaking with Saturday Telegraph in Jos on Friday said the Middle belt is totally in support of southern Governors’ submission to be the solution due to the rise of insecurity in all parts of the country and no region is safe.

“We are totally in support of the Southern Governors’ submission because the matter is giving rise to insecurity in today’s Nigeria. No region is safe because a single tribe is in every state causing mayhem and President Buhari regime refused to take action against them.

“At a point, we keep hearing killer herdsmen, herders and farmers’ clashes, kidnappers, bandits, terrorists and Boko Haram and sincerely the people behind all these are Fulani herdsmen.” Bunu said time had now come that no region is comfortable allowing herders to be moving about its territory because it’s an opening to disaster where people are killed in their sleep.

He said the Middlebelt is solidly in support of the Southern Governors’ decision to protect the lives and properties of their citizens. “Why will some people be allowed to have access to forests that are not monitored or checked? Innocent citizens are being killed daily, kidnappers are everywhere and no action is taken by the Federal Government, this is pathetic.

“The action of the Presidency has taught Nigerians a lesson on the kind of leaders we voted into office. I remember in 2015, when Nigerians were warned not to vote the present administration of All Progressives Congress (APC) into power, but we were so stubborn. Now is payback time for us, insecurity everywhere, bad government and religious favouritism are very clear.

We overlooked the advice not to vote this administration, but we are really reaping the result now,” he said. Bunu however called on governors in all the regions, especially the Middlebelt governors, to take a cue from the Southern Governors and implement anti-grazing law so as to defend the lives and properties of their citizens.

