September 28 Campaign kick off

How internal wrangling delayed APC’s Campaign Council

There were indications yesterday that some internal power play and disenchantment within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was responsible for the delay in the list of members of the Presidential Campaign Council(PCC), which was eventually released on Friday night.

Competent sources within the party told our correspondents that the deceicion of the party’s Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to have his way and say in his campaign did not go well with some powerful forces within the party.

There was also the issue of how to accommodate some party faithful, who had either spoken against the party’s same faith ticket and the presidential aspirants who lost the battle to Tinubu.

An APC Chieftain in Lagos told Sunday Telegraph yesterday that the party was battling some forces within it, who were looking at balancing the forces in the party.

For instance, he said that since campaigns were a party affair, the Chairman of the party, Senator Abudullahi Adamu, ought to have been the leader of the campaign after the Chairman, President Muhammadu Buhari.

“From the list released, you can see that Adamu is Deputy Chairman 2, after the presidential candidate. In an event that the president is not around at a rally, is it the Deputy Chairman below the candidate that would lift his hands and present him to the public? The issue is that unlike the PDP where people can speak openly, the APC is regimented. You do not speak anyhow there. That is why there are so much trouble underneath. Even the list as it came out is still not satisfactory to many. People like Rotimi Amaechi, Senator Ahmad Lawan and others, what are their roles? What of those who have been kicking against the same-faith ticket?

Have they left the party? These are the issues that were on the ground before the list was released.”

After a long wait, the All Progressives Congress (APC) finally released a 422 membership Presidential Campaign Council, with President Muhammadu Buhari as the Chairman; the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the party’s National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu are to serve as Co- Deputy Chairmen while the Vice Presidential candidate of the party, Senator Kashim Shettima is the Vice Chairman of the Council.

The list also has the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) members, Governors, Minister, Senators, House of Representatives members and founding fathers as members. Similarly, the list includes some former presidential aspirants, but the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo and Emeka Nwajiuba were left out. Also left were APC Chieftains who are against Muslim-Musim tickets of the party.

Some Nollywood actors, such as Zack Orji, Jide Kosoko and other 22 entertainers were listed.

In the list released by the Presidential Campaign Council’s Secretary, James Faleke, in Abuja on Friday night, Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong, retained his position as Director-General just as Deputy Director-General (Operations), Adams Oshiomhole, and Director of Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga.

Sources close to the party told Sunday Telegraph that the apparent delay in unveiling the list was to give room for wide consultations of all stakeholders to avoid the kind of situation in the PDP where some nominees pulled out of the campaign council on account of unresolved differences in the party.

In fact, a few hours after the list was unveiled, some members of the APC raised concerns about the non-inclusion of Osinbajo, insinuating that it was a sign that all might not be well between the Vice President and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the standard bearer of the party for the election.

However, the Director of Public Affairs and Chief Spokesperson of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, dismissed such concerns as nothing but attempts by detractors to create problems where none existed.

“Nothing can be farther from the facts. For the avoidance of doubt, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, is the Chairman of the Campaign Council. As a result, Mr. President has specifically directed that the Vice-President and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, should be left out of the Campaign Council to concentrate on the governance of the country and administration of government.

“As a responsible party and government, all the key functionaries of government cannot abandon their positions for electioneering campaigns. The APC has the mandate of the Nigerian people to administer the country on their behalf at least till May, 29, 2023, and this we intend to do with all sense of responsibility.

“Our candidates and the leadership of the APC have also indicated that the list is not sacrosanct as there may be periodic review of it as circumstances dictate.

“We will not toe the path of those who governed the country in an irresponsible manner before us and our party is not in total disarray like those who wish to ‘rescue’ the country, but cannot simply manage their own internal affairs,” Keyamo said.

With barely 72, hours to the kick-off of campaigns for the 2023 presidential election, uncertainty, apprehension and intrigues seem pervasive among the political parties in the country.

According to the time table of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the campaigns are expected to kick off on September 28 and end on February 24, just 24 hours to the crucial polls slated for February 25, 2023.

Apart the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which unveiled its 326-member presidential campaign council about a week ago and the All Progressives Congress (APC) which followed suit late on Friday, the rest of the political parties have been silent on the process.

Barring any last minute changes in plan, Sunday Telegraph learnt, the PDP will on inaugurate its Presidential Campaign Council on Wednesday, the same day the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will formally lift the ban on campaigns for the 2023 general elections.

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State is the Chairman of the Campaign Management Committee, while his Sokoto State counterpart, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, is the Director General of the Presidential Campaign Council.

A source in the party said the PFP is going ahead with its campaign despite the decision of a group loyal to the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, to withdraw from the campaign activities unless the National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu resigns.

Wike, had on Friday addressed a press conference in Port Harcourt, where he accused Ayu of sundry malfeasance, including the alleged collection of N1 billion bribe from an unnamed presidential aspirant in Lagos.

But while the press conference was going on, members of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) and party leaders were meeting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, to put finishing touches to the flag off of the campaign.

Ayu and the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who have been out of the country, are expected back this week.

The National Chairman traveled to Europe two weeks ago while Atiku, according to statement by his media office, also traveled to Europe on a business trip, and Dubai to see his family.

“Our campaign flag off is going on as planned. The BoT is reaching out to every aggrieved member. Very soon, everybody will be on the same page,” a party source told Sunday Telegraph.

Acting Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), Senator Adolphus Wabara, had on Thursday, said the board would meet with Wike after his outbursts at the press conference, with a view to pacifying him and his group.

The BoT had activated the party’s reconciliation mechanism after the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting some three weeks ago but all entreaties to douse the flames sparked by the last presidential primaries have not yielded positive results.

The African Democratic Congress( AD)/, has announced its inability to constitute a Presidential Campaign Council ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Recall that the party has been Comengulfed in leadership crisis shortly after its presidential primaies that produced Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu as its presidential flag bearer.

The crisis has led to expulsion of Kachickwu and seven others from ADC over allegation of anti-party activities by the party’s National Working Committee, NWC..

Speaking with Sunday Telegraph in Abuja, the ADC’s National Director of Communications and Programs, Ifenla Oligbinde, ruled out the possibility of the party constituting the Presidential Campaign Council.

She said: “We don’t have a “Presidential Campaign Council as the case may be. Rather, we have a “Global Campaign Council” headed by Abdulhazeez Suleiman.

“The only challenge we have now is not unconnected to issues we have been having with the former Presidential Candidate. We however have strategies in place to help all our candidates win several positions across the country.”

A source close to the party’s top hierarchy lamented the current fate that has befallen the ADC, which he said had shortened the bright fortunes of the party from assuming third force position in the forthcoming presidential election.

“It is very unfortunate this is happening to our great party, the African Democratic Congress, ADC, which we have taken time to build and nurse with view to assuming the leadership of this country.

“We thought ADC will play third force role in this next election but we played into the hands of mole planted to destroy it.”

Speaking further, the source, who preferred to remain anonymous, alleged that the “expelled” Presidential candidate, Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu, manipulated the party’s delegates to the convention to pick the ticket against the preferred candidate, Dr Kingsley Moghalu.

He said: “We expected Moghalu to emerge as the party’s presidential standard bearer. He has the capacity and political clout needed to compete favourably with other presidential candidates of the rival political parties but you can see where we are now.

“It is very unfortunate because information at our disposal indicated that our former presidential candidate was heavily mobilized financially to destroy ADC to pave the way for a certain candidate.

“We know the forces that sent Kachickwu to destroy our party. We will expose him and his sponsors in due course”, he said.

Meanwhile other political parties such as Labour Party (LP), New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) were yet to unveil their presidential campaign squads as at the time of this report.

