Metro & Crime

Septuagenarian, 2 others kidnapped in Edo, as abductors demand, N30m ransom

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu, Benin City Comment(0)

A septuagenarian, simply identified as Aminu Ibrahim, his son-in-law and a yet to be identified man, all from Igarra, Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State), were on Saturday kidnapped at Lampese, the border town between Edo and Kogi states.

He was said to have been sent by his family to settle a marriage dispute between their daughter and her husband in Yamoya near Kabba, Kogi State, and was returning with the son-in-law when they were kidnapped by gunmen who are said to be demanding N30 million ransom.

But a family source said as, of Monday morning, the kidnappers had reduced their demand to one million per person she said.

According to her: “The last time we spoke to him was when he said they were told by the popular Total in Okene that they would soon continue their journey to Igarra which is about 40 minutes. Shortly after that, his phone was no longer going, initially, my husband said maybe they were in an area where there was no network until we were told that their vehicle was attacked by kidnappers and three of them were taken away. He is an old man and the kidnappers have been threatening us that we are delaying them. We have only been able to raise N200, 000.”

A member of the vigilante in the area said they spent the whole of Saturday and Sunday night in the bush looking for their possible hideout but have not made any headway yet.

Recall that the police in Edo on Sunday rescued nine travellers who were kidnapped along the Benin-Auchi Road early Sunday morning. The passengers were made up of three males and six females.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Dud cheque: Ex-Oyo deputy chief registrar jailed three years

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan

An Oyo State High Court has convicted the former Deputy Chief Registrar, Mutiat Omobola Adio, for issuing a dud cheque of N1.5 million to an auto dealer. The judge, Justice Lekan Owalabi, on Friday, sentenced Adio, a former deputy chief registrar of Oyo State judiciary, to three years’ imprisonment, having pleaded guilty through plea bargain. […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Igangan boils as 20 killed; palace, petrol station burnt in Oyo

Posted on Author Reporter

  More than 20 people have been allegedly killed in Igangan, one of the towns in Ibarapa North Local Government in Oyo State after an attack by suspected bandits. The Palace of the Asigangan as well as a popular petroleum station were not spared. They were razed by the suspected bandits numbering 50, who were […]
Metro & Crime

Court strikes out suit against Pondei-led IMC, AGF, Senate, others

Posted on Author Reporter

  A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has struck out a suit by Incorporated Trustees of Forum for Accountability and Good Governance on an application for an order granting leave to apply for judicial review against the defendants, Professor Pondei, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, the Senate and seven […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica