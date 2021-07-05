Septuagenarian, 2 others kidnapped in Edo, as abductors demand, N30m ransom

A septuagenarian, simply identified as Aminu Ibrahim, his son-in-law and a yet to be identified man, all from Igarra, Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State), were on Saturday kidnapped at Lampese, the border town between Edo and Kogi states.

He was said to have been sent by his family to settle a marriage dispute between their daughter and her husband in Yamoya near Kabba, Kogi State, and was returning with the son-in-law when they were kidnapped by gunmen who are said to be demanding N30 million ransom.

But a family source said as, of Monday morning, the kidnappers had reduced their demand to one million per person she said.

According to her: “The last time we spoke to him was when he said they were told by the popular Total in Okene that they would soon continue their journey to Igarra which is about 40 minutes. Shortly after that, his phone was no longer going, initially, my husband said maybe they were in an area where there was no network until we were told that their vehicle was attacked by kidnappers and three of them were taken away. He is an old man and the kidnappers have been threatening us that we are delaying them. We have only been able to raise N200, 000.”

A member of the vigilante in the area said they spent the whole of Saturday and Sunday night in the bush looking for their possible hideout but have not made any headway yet.

Recall that the police in Edo on Sunday rescued nine travellers who were kidnapped along the Benin-Auchi Road early Sunday morning. The passengers were made up of three males and six females.

