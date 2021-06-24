Septuagenarian in NSCDC net in Kwara for alleged attempt to kill son

A septuagenarian, Zubair Audu, is in the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) net for allegedly attempting to kill his son, lssa Audu, with a locally made rifle.

The incident, according to the spokesman of the NSCDC, Babawale Zaid Afolabi, occurred at Alagbado Area 5, Mountain Avenue, Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

He said: “On Wednesday 23/06/2021, at about 1445hours, NSCDC Divisional Office at Pake area received a distress call that one 76-year-old man was chasing his son with a locally made rifle.

“Further investigation revealed that there had been no love lost between the father and the son which might have snowballed into that life-threatening incident.

“It was the timely intervention of the NSCDC Anti-vandal patrol team in the area that saved the situation and the rifle was taken from the old man who is now in the custody of the Command. A serious manhunt has commenced for the son who is still at large.”

Like this: Like Loading...