Metro & Crime

Septuagenarian in NSCDC net in Kwara for alleged attempt to kill son

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Comment(0)

A septuagenarian, Zubair Audu, is in the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) net for allegedly attempting to kill his son, lssa Audu, with a locally made rifle.
The incident, according to the spokesman of the NSCDC, Babawale Zaid Afolabi, occurred at Alagbado Area 5, Mountain Avenue, Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.
He said: “On Wednesday 23/06/2021, at about 1445hours, NSCDC Divisional Office at Pake area received a distress call that one 76-year-old man was chasing his son with a locally made rifle.
“Further investigation revealed that there had been no love lost between the father and the son which might have snowballed into that life-threatening incident.
“It was the timely intervention of the NSCDC Anti-vandal patrol team in the area that saved the situation and the rifle was taken from the old man who is now in the custody of the Command. A serious manhunt has commenced for the son who is still at large.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Why I was absent from APC S’West leaders’ meeting – Akeredolu

Posted on Author Reporter

  Adewale Momoh, Akure Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has disclosed that the reason why he was absent from the meeting held by the South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was due to communication gap. This was just as the governor threw his weight behind the outcome of the meeting held by […]
Metro & Crime

Flood: Four killed, 5,200 houses destroyed in Kano — Official

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Kano State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has confirmed four persons killed and over 5,200 houses destroyed due to flooding in Rogo and Danbatta Local Government Areas of the state. Sale Jili, Executive Secretary of the Agency, confirmed the incident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Kano. NAN reports […]
Metro & Crime

Police station burnt, banks shut as hoodlums takeover Abakaliki

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

*We won’t  tolerate this madness anymore -Umahi Hoodlums on Wednesday burnt down Kpirikpiri Police Station in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, and destroyed other social amenities in the metropolis. A group of youths, who were wearing black atire with some of them appearing half naked, had patrolled the capital city chanting war songs. To this […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica