Septuagenarian rapes, impregnates 15-year-old granddaughter in Ogun

The Police in Ogun State have arrested a 70-year-old man, Hunsu Sunday, for allegedly defiling and impregnating his 15-year-old granddaughter (name withheld). The suspect, according to the police, had been having sexual intercourse with the victim who lived with him since the demise of her mother. The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, told Saturday Telegraph that the suspect was arrested on Tuesday, November 10, in Ado-Odo Ota Local Government Area of the state.

Oyeyemi said the suspect was arrested following a complaint lodged at Ado-Odo divisional police headquarters by the victim’s aunt. The aunt told the police that the victim informed her that her grandfather had been abusing her sexually for several months. She further told the police that the hapless girl became pregnant following alleged serial sexual abuse by the suspect.

She said: “Upon the complaint, the Divisional Police Officer of Ado-Odo, Michael Arowojeun, detailed his detectives to the scene where the randy old man was promptly arrested. “On interrogation, he (suspect) confessed to having carnal knowledge of his granddaughter, but claimed that he was not aware that the victim is pregnant.” The PPRO added that the victim had been taken to hospital for medical treatment. Oyeyemi said the Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.

Like this: Like Loading...