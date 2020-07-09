Metro & Crime

Septuagenarian wife kills husband, 83, during quarrel

Police have arrested a woman, Mrs. Rose Uwaga, for allegedly strangling her 83-year-old husband, Alhaji Isa Uwaga, to death in Umuahia, Abia State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Geoffrey Ogbonnaya, confirmed the arrest of the woman, who was said to be in her early 70s, to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia yesterday.

Ogbonnaya said that one of Uwaga’s children, Ibeabuchi, reported the matter to the police about noon on Thursday, July 2. The PPRO said that the case had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for proper investigation. Ogbonnaya also said that the remains of the deceased had been deposited at the morgue “for possible autopsy in order to ascertain what actually killed the man”.It was also learnt that the two aged couple had a disagreement, which degenerated into fisticuffs at their residence at Ohobo- Afara, Umuahia. “During the fight, the man allegedly grabbed a machete to scare the wife but the woman reportedly overpowered him.

“The machete fell off his hand and the woman, who is huge, pinned him down by the neck and strangled him to death,” a resident of the area said on the condition of anonymity. Another account had it that the deceased might have slumped and died “out of exhaustion after his quarrel with his wife”. “It is not possible that a woman of about 73 years can muster the strength to stangulate a man,” a friend of the family also said on the condition of anonymity. It was also learnt that the relatives of the deceased rallied round to bury him shortly after his death, according to Islamic rites, before Ibeabuchi reportedly alerted the police.

