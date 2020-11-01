News

SERAP, 261 others drag NBC to court over ‘illegal’ N9m fine on media houses

A rights organisation, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and 261 concerned Nigerians, comprising of civil society organisations and media groups, have dragged the Acting Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Prof. Armstrong Idachaba, and Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, to court over the ‘illegal’ N9 million fine recently imposed on three media houses.
In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1436/2020 filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja, the plaintiffs argued that NBC’s N9 million fine on Channels, AIT and Arise TV stations over purported “unprofessional coverage” of the #EndSARS protests across the country is arbitrary, illegal and unconstitutional.
The plaintiffs also want the court to set aside the N5 million fine and any other penal sanction unilaterally imposed by NBC and the minister on Nigeria Info 99.3 FM Lagos, simply for carrying out its professional and constitutional duties.
The plaintiffs noted that Section (2)(n) of the NBC Act and the Broadcasting Code are oppressive, and clearly inconsistent with the Nigerian Constitution and the country’s international obligations and as such the NBC and Lai Mohammed should not be allowed to continue to use ‘these oppressive provisions against independent media in the guise of performing their statutory duties’.
“Fine imposed by regulatory agencies like the NBC without recourse to the court is illegal, unconstitutional and offends the sacred principles of natural justice and fairness. It is the duty of the government to allow the legal and judicial powers of the state to function properly. Imposing any fine whatsoever without due process of law is arbitrary, as it contravenes the principles of ‘nemo judex in causa sua’ which literally means one cannot be a judge in his own cause and ‘audi alteram partem’ which literally means no one should be condemned unheard.
“The NBC, being a regulatory body, is not empowered by law to act as the prosecutor and the judge; all at the same time,” the plaintiffs argued.

