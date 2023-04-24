News

SERAP asks Buhari to probe missing 149m barrels of oil

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu and Success Nwogu Comment(0)

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has told President Muhammadu Buhari to set up a panel of inquiry to investigate the alleged missing 149 million barrels of crude oil. A document in the 2019 audited reports by the Auditor General of the Federation and Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) claimed that 149 million barrels of crude oil are missing. In a statement yesterday Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, SERAP urged Buhari to “ensure the effective prosecution of anyone suspected to be responsible for the plundering of the country’s oil wealth and the full recovery of any proceeds of crime”. According to the 2019 audited report by the Auditor General over 107 million barrels of crude oil were lifted as domestic crude without any document or tracing.

NEITI also reported missing 42.25 million barrels of crude oil in 2019. Referring to its letter dated April 22, 2023, the group said: “There is a legitimate public interest in ensuring justice and accountability for these very serious allegations. “The recommended steps can be taken between now and the end of your term of office to set the tone for the next administration.”

The letter read in part: “SERAP notes that you have repeatedly promised to combat corruption. As you go into the final weeks of your term of office, the missing crude oil allegations present yet another opportunity to demonstrate your commitment and to uphold your oath of office both as President and Minister of Petroleum Resources. “As the President and substantive Minister of Petroleum Resources, you and your government should prioritize getting to the bottom of these allegations and use the remainder of your term of office to ensure justice and accountability for these serious crimes against the Nigerian people.” It added: “Investigating the allegations and naming and shaming and prosecuting those suspected to be responsible for the missing crude oil would serve the public interest and end the impunity of perpetrators. “We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within seven days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter. If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall take all appropriate legal actions to compel your government to comply with our request in the public interest.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

6th NBC Code: Knee on the neck

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Understandably, conversations around the regulatory framework recently released by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) have mostly revolved around three issues. First is the desire of the commission to regulate exclusivity of broadcast content and actually outlaw such. Second is to make content sharing, including those created/developed by a broadcaster, with direct competitors mandatory. Third, bizarrely, […]
News Top Stories

Court orders Immigration to release ex-Rivers Gov, Peter Odili’s passport

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina ABUjA

The Federal High Court sitting Abuja yesterday ordered the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) to immediately release the international passport of former Rivers State Governor, Dr Peter Odili which was unlawfully seized from him in July this year. Trial Judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo held that the action of the Service was not only unlawful but illegal, […]
News

Plot To Truncate Tinubu’s Swearing In Unwise – Ahmad

Posted on Author Goli Innocent

The National Missioner of Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Sheik AbdurRahman Ahmad has described the alleged attempt to truncate the swearing-in of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, on May 29 as dangerous. New Telegraph had on Wednesday reported that the Department of State Services (DSS) has uncover plans to truncate the transition process of the May 29. […]

Leave a Comment