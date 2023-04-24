SERAP asks Buhari to probe missing 149m barrels of oil

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has told President Muhammadu Buhari to set up a panel of inquiry to investigate the alleged missing 149 million barrels of crude oil. A document in the 2019 audited reports by the Auditor General of the Federation and Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) claimed that 149 million barrels of crude oil are missing. In a statement yesterday Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, SERAP urged Buhari to “ensure the effective prosecution of anyone suspected to be responsible for the plundering of the country’s oil wealth and the full recovery of any proceeds of crime”. According to the 2019 audited report by the Auditor General over 107 million barrels of crude oil were lifted as domestic crude without any document or tracing.

NEITI also reported missing 42.25 million barrels of crude oil in 2019. Referring to its letter dated April 22, 2023, the group said: “There is a legitimate public interest in ensuring justice and accountability for these very serious allegations. “The recommended steps can be taken between now and the end of your term of office to set the tone for the next administration.”

The letter read in part: “SERAP notes that you have repeatedly promised to combat corruption. As you go into the final weeks of your term of office, the missing crude oil allegations present yet another opportunity to demonstrate your commitment and to uphold your oath of office both as President and Minister of Petroleum Resources. “As the President and substantive Minister of Petroleum Resources, you and your government should prioritize getting to the bottom of these allegations and use the remainder of your term of office to ensure justice and accountability for these serious crimes against the Nigerian people.” It added: “Investigating the allegations and naming and shaming and prosecuting those suspected to be responsible for the missing crude oil would serve the public interest and end the impunity of perpetrators. “We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within seven days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter. If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall take all appropriate legal actions to compel your government to comply with our request in the public interest.”