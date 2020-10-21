News

SERAP drags Buhari, military to ICC over killing of EndSARS protesters

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

A rights organisation, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has petitioned the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Mrs. Fatou Bensouda, seeking a prompt investigation into the reported use of thugs, soldiers and security agents to intimidate, harass, attack and kill #EndSARS peaceful protesters in several parts of Nigeria by Nigerian authorities, military and some politicians.

In the petition dated October 21, 2020 and signed by its Deputy Director Kolawole Oluwadare, SERAP urged the ICC prosecutor to ensure that those found culpable in the killing of innocent Nigerians protesting for their rights faced the full wrath of the law at the ICC.

It further urged her to prevail on the Nigerian government to fulfil its obligations under the Rome Statute to cooperate with the ICC by arresting and surrendering suspected perpetrators of  widespread and systematic crime of violence against peaceful protesters to the ICC.

SERAP also want the ICC to compel Nigerian authorities to ensure that Nigerians are afforded their right to life, dignity, freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association, while also ensuring reparations to victims, including restitution, compensation, rehabilitation and guarantee of non-repetition.

 

The organisation said it noted with dismay that Nigerian authorities over the years have been unwilling and/or unable to prosecute suspected perpetrators of killing of protesters, which in turn has promoted a culture of impunity and emboldened authorities, the military, politicians and their accomplices who continue to commit human rights crimes against protesters.

 

It added that the violent attacks on peaceful protesters in Lekki, Alausa, and other parts of the country suggest the lack of political will by the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to respect people’s human rights, including the rights to life, dignity of the human person, freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association.

