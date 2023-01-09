SERAP gives Buhari 7 days to reverse electricity tariff hike

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has given the Federal Government a sevenday ultimatum to reverse the new electricity tariff or face legal action.

The group in a statement by Deputy Director Kolawole Oluwadare asked President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman and Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) Chairman James Momoh “to immediately reverse the unlawful, unjust and unreasonable increase in electricity tariff, which reportedly occurred in December 2022”.

SERAP asked the President to “ensure the investigation of the spending of public funds as ‘investments and bailouts’ by successive governments to electricity distribution companies (DisCos) and generating companies (GenCos) since 2005, and prosecution of cases of corruption and mismanagement”.

It recalled that consequent upon the reported approval by the NERC, electricity tariffs were increased across DisCos last month. SERAP also stated that several prepaid customers have reportedly confirmed the increase. Both the Minister of Power and NERC have refused to confirm or deny the increase. The group said:

“The increase in electricity tariff would exacerbate the extreme poverty across the country, and undermine the ability of millions of Nigerians to satisfy basic human needs. “The increase in electricity tariff failed to follow due process. It is entirely inconsistent and incompatible with the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution of 1999 [as amended], the Electric Power Sector Reform Act, and the country’s international human rights obligations.

“Millions of Nigerians continue to live in darkness despite the spending by successive governments of trillions of naira as investments and bailouts to electricity companies.” “The increase is unjustified, especially given the unreliable, inefficient, and poor quality of electricity in the country. Rather than providing electricity discounts to poor Nigerians, successive governments continue to give bailouts to electricity companies.

“We would be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within seven days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter. If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall consider appropriate legal actions to compel your government to comply with our request in the public interest.

“Your government should have used the report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which shows damning revelations that some 133 million Nigerians are poor, as a basis to improve access to regular electricity supply and extend electricity to remote rural households.”

