SERAP heads to court over FG’s Twitter ban

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has disclosed that it will be taking the Nigerian government to court for suspending the activities of social media giant, Twitter in Nigeria.

SERAP, in a statement made available to the media on Friday, revealed that it will be suing the federal authorities adding that the suspension was an encroachment on the rights to freedom of expression of Nigerians.

“BREAKING: We’re suing Nigerian authorities over their ILLEGAL indefinite suspension of Twitter in Nigeria.

“Nigerians have a right to freedom of expression and access to information including online, and we plan to fight to keep it that way.”

“@NigeriaGov, we’ll see you in court.,” the group tweeted.

The Federal government announced on Friday evening that Twitter’s activities in Nigeria have been suspended a day after the social media giant deleted a tweet and video from President Buhari’s official handle.

Twitter deleted President Buhari tweet threatening ‘genocidal’ violence against Igbos over the rising spate of insecurity in the region. The move was condemned by Minister of information, Lai Mohammed, who accused the platform of ‘double standards’.

Like this: Like Loading...