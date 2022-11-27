SERAP heads to ECOWAS Court over FG’s failure to probe illegal oil pipelines 

Francis Iwuchukwu

As a result of its alleged failure to probe the operations of illegal oil pipelines between 2001 and 2022, to name and prosecute those suspected to be involved, and to recover proceeds of crime, the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN), led by President Muhammadu Buhari, has been dragged before the ECOWAS Court of Justice, Abuja.

The FGN was dragged before the court by a Lagos-based rights group, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP).

In the suit marked ECW/CCJ/APP/53/22, filed by SERAP, Chief Eric Dooh, (who is suing for himself as a leader of the Goi Community in Gokana Local Government Area of Rivers State, and on behalf of the Goi Community), and 15 other concerned Nigerians, the Plaintiffs are seeking: “An order directing and compelling the Buhari government to immediately probe the reports of operations of illegal pipelines and oil theft, name and prosecute suspected perpetrators.”

The Plaintiffs are also seeking: “An order directing and compelling the Buhari government to fully recover any proceeds of crime, and to respect, protect, and fulfil the human rights of the people of Niger-Delta that have continued to suffer the effects of oil theft by non-state actors.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...