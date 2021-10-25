News Top Stories

SERAP: ICC to investigate schoolchildren abductions in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) says Karim Khan, Prosecutor at the International Criminal Court (ICC), has agreed to investigate the cases of abduction of schoolchildren in Nigeria.

 

On September 16, SERAP petitioned Khan, asking him to investigate the incessant cases of abduction of schoolchildren in northern Nigeria, noting that depriving children their right to education has severe consequences on their ability to access their fundamental rights. Kidnapping in schools, particularly in the northern region, has become rampant in the country.

 

It has been reported that at least 821 students were abducted within the first eight months of 2021.

 

According to a statement by Kolapo Oluwadare, Deputy Director of SERAP, the advocacy group received a response to the petition from Mark P. Dillion, Head of Information and Evidence Unit, on behalf of the ICC prosecutor.

 

“The criteria for opening an investigation into a string of abductions and closure of schools in some parts of Nigeria have been met,” the letter from Dillion said.

 

Oluwadare said investigation will start as soon as the prosecutor gets authorisation from the pretrial chamber of the court, noting that this is a significant step towards exposing those responsible for grave crimes against Nigerian schoolchildren.

 

“The severe and lifelong harms that result from depriving children the right to education satisfy the gravity of harm threshold under the Rome Statute,” he said.

 

“By this decision, the ICC prosecutor has taken a significant step toward ensuring that those sus pected to be responsible for grave crimes against Nigerian schoolchildren are exposed, and held to account.

 

“The victims of these crimes deserve justice. Impartial justice and reparation will deal a decisive blow to impunity of perpetrators, and improve access of Nigerian children to education. SERAP will work closely with the ICC to achieve these important objectives.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

IPPIS has impoverished our members, SSANU laments

Posted on Author Francis Ogbaugu

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, yesterday lamented that the introduction of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) has further impoverished it members in the university system Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim, National President of SSANU, who made this assertion in Benin, Friday, at the 2nd Regular Zonal Executive Council meeting of SSANU, […]
News

AGF, Sagay call for review of Judicial officers’ appointment, promotion guidelines

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

…lament fall in quality of judgements The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), has called for an urgent redefinition of standards and criteria for appointments and elevation of judicial officers to the various courts of record in the country. The AGF predicated his call on the fact […]
News

PDP to FG: Account for N800bn recovered loot

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the Federal Government should account for the N800 billion, which the Minister of Information and Cultural, Alhaji Lai Mohammed told Nigerians was recovered loot. This, the party stated, was because the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government has not shown commitment in the fight against corruption. PDP’s National […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica