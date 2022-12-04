SERAP institutes legal action against Buhari over missing ecological funds 

Francis Iwuchukwu

The Federal Government, led by President Muhammadu Buhari, has been dragged before a Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, over alleged failure to probe the spending of trillions of ecological funds by governments at all levels from 2001 to date, and to ensure the prosecution of suspected perpetrators of corruption and mismanagement of public funds.

The suit, marked FHC/L/CS/2283/2022, was instituted by a Lagos-based rights group, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP).

Joined as respondents in the legal offensive are the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

In referencing the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) as saying that no fewer than 600 persons died and 1.3 million were rendered homeless as a result of the floods that ravaged most states across the country, with the destruction of properties worth billions, SERAP is asking the court to “direct and compel President Buhari to promptly and thoroughly investigate the spending of Ecological Fund by governments at the federal, state, and local government levels from 2001 to date.”

