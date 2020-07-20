News

SERAP seeks probe of N81.5bn NDDC’s fraud

Posted on

A rights organisation, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to set up a special panel to probe the N81.5 billion fraud allegations at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

 

The organisation equally demanded the suspension of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs  Mr. Godswill Akpabio, and all those implicated in the allegations pending the outcome of any such investigation, while witnesses and whistleblowers must also be protected from harassment.

 

In a letter dated 18th July, 2020, SERAP’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, said it was imperative for the President to set up the special panel because investigations being carried out by the National Assembly on the issue had not only turned controversial, but had also turned into a ‘dirty fight’ between the NDDC and the lawmakers.

 

It added that the president could not be indifferent to mind-boggling allegations that N81.5 billion was spent on travels, ‘condolences’, consultancy and ‘public communication between January and July, 2020 by NDDC’s management.

 

The organisation said a special panel to probe allegations of corruption in the NDDC that is able to work closely with anti-corruption agencies would protect the integrity of the forensic audit, remove the possibility of obstruction of justice and interference in the process by those suspected to be involved in alleged corruption in the NDDC.

 

SERAP further argued that any perception of politicisation and bias in the investigation of the corruption allegations in the NDDC was capable of undermining public trust in the process, and ultimately, the public interest and good government, as well as justice for the victims of corruption in the Niger Delta.

 

The letter reads in part; “SERAP is concerned that allegationsof systemicandwidespread corruption in the NDDC are not onlypunishableoffences, butalso directly undermine the human rightsof Nigerians, especiallythe people of the Niger Delta.

 

“SERAP notes that your government has expressed the commitment to get to the root of the problem undermining the NDDC.

 

However, the most effective way to ‘get to the root’ of the corruption problem in the agency, and to ensure and protect the integrity of a forensic audit is to establish a special panel to carry out credible, independent, impartial and effective investigations into the alleged corruption in the NDDC

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

