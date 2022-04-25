SERAP sues Buhari over misappropriation of N6trn NDDC’s fund

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has dragged President Muhammadu Buhari before Justice Binta Nyako of a Federal High Court in Abuja “over his failure to publish names of those indicted in the alleged misappropriation of over N6 trillion in the running of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)”.

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) is the sole respondent in the suit. The suit marked FHC/ABJ/ CS/1360/2021 was borne out of the president’s failure to act on a letter from SERAP requesting him to “direct Malami to widely publish the names of those indicted in the alleged misappropriation of over N6 trillion in the running of the NDDC between 2000 and 2019, as documented in the recent Forensic Audit Report on NDDC.”

In the letter dated 25th September, 2021 and signed by SERAP’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organization also urged the president “to direct Malami and appropriate anti-corruption agencies to promptly bring to justice, anyone suspected to be responsible for the missing N6 trillion, and to fully recover any misappropriated public funds”.

Copies of the letter was sent to the AGF, as well as Chairmen of ICPC and EFCC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye and Abdulrasheed Bawa, respectively. In the suit, SERAP is seeking for “an order of mandamus to direct and compel President Buhari to publish the names of those indicted in the alleged misappropriation of over N6 trillion in the running of the NDDC between 2000 and 2019″.

The organization is also seeking “an order of mandamus to compel President Buhari to direct Malami and appropriate anti-corruption agencies to bring to justice, anyone suspected to be responsible for the missing N6 trillion, and to fully recover any stolen public funds.”

The plaintiff is also seeking “an order of mandamus to direct and compel President Buhari to “widely publish and make available to Nigerians the Forensic Audit Report on the NDDC submitted to him on September 2, 2021″. SERAP, in the suit filed by its lawyers, Kolawole Oluwadare and Opeyemi Owolabi, argued that Nigeria has made legally binding commitments under the United Nations Convention against Corruption to ensure transparent management of public resources, and unhindered access to public information.

“This suit is of major public interest as it borders on issue of national interest, public welfare, public interest of human rights, social justice, good governance, transparency and accountability and is in pursuance of the applicant’s mandate as anti-corruption advocate and human rights Non-Governmental Organization.

“The alleged corruption has hampered the ability of the NDDC as the allegedly looted public funds could have helped the government to invest in key public goods and services and to improve access of Nigerians to these services. “It is in public interest to promptly publish the names of those indicted in the audit report, and to ensure that they face prosecution, as appropriate.

“The public interest in publishing the names of those indicted by the audit report outweighs any considerations to withhold the information, as there would be no prejudice against those whose names are published as long as the information is appropriately framed and truthful.

“The Buhari’s administration has legal obligations under Section 15(5) of the Nigerian Constitution 1999 (as amended) to abolish all corrupt practices and abuse of power, and article 26 of the UN Convention against Corruption to ensure effective prosecution of allegations of corruption.

“The audit report raises prima facie evidence of grand corruption and its staggering effects in the Niger Delta. Nigerians have the right to know the names of those indicted and other details in the report, as guaranteed under the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and the Freedom of Information Act”, the organization argued further.

In an affidavit in support of the suit deposed to by one of SERAP’s administrative officers, Joel Ekong, it was averred that due to reports of widespread corruption in the NDDC, the President, through the Federal Executive Council, authorised the constitution of a forensic audit team.

The team comprised 16 Field Audit Firms and a Lead Forensic Auditor with a mandate to carry out forensic audit covering a total of 13,777 contracts awarded from 2001 to 2019 at a final contract value of over N6 trillion, to ensure probity and accountability in the use of public funds.

The applicant recalled that the forensic auditors concluded the audit assignment and submitted the report to the President through the AGF on September 2, 2021. The deponent averred: “The forensic audit report on the NDDC is yet to be published or made public.

It is a public document. “In the pursuit of its mandate, and in accordance with the expectations of the respondents as various Nigerian laws and treaty obligations to which Nigeria is a state party, the applicant wrote a letter dated 25th September, 2021 to the first respondent, copying the second respondent, wherein the applicant requested that the first respondent exercise his statutory powers as President to do the following:

“a. To direct the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, to widely publish the names of those indicted in the alleged misappropriation of over N6 trillion in the running of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) between 2000 and 2019, as documented in the recently submitted Forensic Audit Report.

“b. To direct the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, and appropriate anti-corruption agencies to promptly bring to justice anyone suspected to be responsible for the missing N6 trillion.

“c. To ensure the full recovery of any misappropriated public funds.”

SERAP stated that the letter was duly dispatched to the respondents and was acknowledged as received by them.

“Since the receipt of the letters by the respondents and up till the filing of this suit, the first respondent has so far failed, refused and neglected to take some specific actions which he is obligated under the law to take.

In the suit, SERAP also crafted a sole issue for determination: “Whether this Honourable Court ought to grant the leave to enable the applicant seek judicial review and an order of mandamus, having regard to the law and factual circumstances of this case.”

In its written address, the applicant argued that given the responsibility of the office and high degree of consequences of neglect, the statutory duties of the President are mandatory. It referred to Section 15[5] of the 1999 Constitution, which provides:

“The State shall abolish all corrupt practices and abuse of power”. SERAP further argued that the President’s obligation to direct the investigation of the allegations of mismanagement, diversion and stealing of public funds in the NDDC “is also rooted in the President’s Oath of Office contained in Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).”

SERAP said the President’s obligation also extends to taking appropriate measures to promote transparency and accountability in the management of public finances. This, it said, would prevent mismanagement of public funds and the resultant denial of essential public services to the citizens of Nigeria.

Moreso, the applicant noted that the Chairman of the NDDC Board and members are statutorily appointed by the President in line with Section 2[2][a][b] of the NDDC Act.

