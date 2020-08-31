SERAP sues Buhari over non-disclosure of N800bn recovered loot details

Akeem Nafiu A rights organization, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has dragged President Muhammadu Buhari to the Federal High Court in Abuja over his government’s failure to publish details of N800 billion recovered loot.

The suit was sequel to the president’s refusal to heed SERAP’s demand concerning details of the recovered loot in a Freedom of Information (FoI) request sent to him on 13th June, 2020.

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN) and Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, were joined as co-respondents in the suit. In the suit marked FHC/ ABJ/CS/1064/2020, SERAP queried the rationale behind government’s refusal to divulge information and documents regarding names of people from whom the looted fund were recovered, specific dates of the recovery and details of projects on which the money has been spent.

It said there is no legally justifiable reason why the information should not be made widely available to Nigerians, especially as the Constitution mandates government in Section 15(5) to abolish all forms of corruption. It is consequently seeking an order for judicial review and mandamus compelling the respondents to publish a comprehensive list of names of people from whom the N800 billion looted funds have been recovered, the details of spending of the money as well as the specific dates of the recovery.

The organization equally wants the court to compel President Buhari to instruct appropriate anti-corruption agencies to promptly, thoroughly and transparently investigate payment of N51 billion of public funds into private individuals accounts in 2019 as alleged by a civic tech organization, BudgIT.

SERAP argued that the public has a right to know how both the recovered N800 billion loot has been spent as well as the rationale behind the alleged payments of N51 billion into individual private accounts because transparency over transactions by government is critical to ensuring public confidence in the integrity of management of public resources and wealth

