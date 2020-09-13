SERAP sues Lawan, Gbajabiamila over non-publication of corruption probes reports

A rights organisation, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has dragged the Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan and Speaker of House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila to court over non-publication of reports of all completed public hearings and corruption probes by the National Assembly since 1999.

The suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1065/2020 filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja was sequel to recent public hearings by the National Assembly on corruption allegations in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) including the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

In it, SERAP is seeking an order of mandamus to direct and compel both Lawal and Gbajabiamila to send all reports of completed public hearings and corruption probes to appropriate anti-corruption agencies to consider if there is sufficient admissible evidence to pursue prosecution.

The organisation is also seeking an order for leave to apply for judicial review and an order of mandamus to direct and compel both leaders of the National Assembly to widely publish all reports of completed public hearings and corruption probes by the Senate and the House of Representatives, and to disclose the number and names of any indicted suspects since 1999.

Besides, SERAP is seeking for an order of mandamus to direct and compel the duo to sponsor a resolution to stop lawmakers from directly getting involved in the execution of projects by MDAs, and to ensure the proper and effective exercise of their oversight functions over corruption allegations including in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

The organisation argued that there is no legally justifiable reason why the information should not be made widely available to Nigerians, and why the prosecution of indicted suspects should not be pursued, where there is relevant admissible evidence.

