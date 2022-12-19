SERAP To Buhari: Arrest politicians buying PVCs from poor voters

The need to identify and arrest politicians who are allegedly buying permanent voter’s cards (PVCs) from poor Nigerians with a view to promptly bringing them to justice, has been extended to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Attorney- General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN), and appropriate anti-corruption agencies. The request came from a Lagos-based human rights group, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), through a letter signed by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, who also asked the President to “ensure that the politicians and their sponsors who are suspected to be involved in these grave electoral and human rights crimes are named and shamed, regardless of their political affiliations.” It could be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had recently alleged that some politicians are buying PVCs from poor Nigerians across the country. The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) equally corroborated the allegations, reportedly stating that some politicians are buying PVCs with N2, 000 in the North. According to the letter dated December 17, 2022, SERAP argued that: “Buying of PVCs from poor Nigerians is a threat to fair and representative elections as it amounts to vote-buying, undue influence, and improper electoral influence. “The allegations that politiciansandtheirsponsorsare buying PVCs from poor Nigerians are grave violations of the Nigerian Constitution 1999 (as amended), the Electoral Act, and the country’s international anti-corruption and human rights obligations. “The right to vote is central to the enjoyment of other basic human rights, but the right will have little meaning if politicians and their sponsors continue to buy PVCs and get away with their crime against the Nigerian people,” SERAP noted.

