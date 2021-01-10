Reporter

LG poll: Akeredolu declares today work-free day

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has declared today as a work-free day for residents of the state to enable them prepare for council election coming up tomorrow. Akeredolu gave the directive yesterday as part of measures for the electorate to have adequate time to prepare for the local government election scheduled for Saturday. In a […]
Military: Operations across theatres recording gains

…troops seize parboiled foreign rice worth 11.4m The Armed Forces of Nigerian (AFN) has described as “satisfactory” ongoing operations across the various theatres in the country. It has, therefore, encouraged fighting forces to sustain the gains recorded so far, while urging members of the public to continue providing the military with useful information that will […]
Lagos assures residents of steady paddy for Imota Mill

Lagos State government has assured farmers of a steady and sustained supply of paddy for the multibillion naira Imota Rice Mill, saying that rice farmers in the state who were currently getting the needed support of the state government would have a hitch-free planting season. Acting Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, who disclosed this […]

