SERAP to Buhari: Stop governors from targeting opposition

President Muhammadu Buhari has been charged “to direct the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, to promptly, thoroughly, and transparently investigate the reported attack on the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, after a rally in Katsina State, and other cases of electionrelated intimidation, harassment, and violence across the country.” The charge came from a Lagos-based rights group, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), which equally urged the president to “direct Mr. Usman Baba, and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, to name and shame any politicians and other perpetrators of election- related intimidation, harassment, and violence, and to ensure that they are promptly brought to justice.” SERAP in a statement issued yesterday through a statement signed by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, further tasked President Buhari to caution state governors to end reported suppression of campaigns by opposition parties within their states, and to ensure the security.
Related Articles
Relocate or get arrested, Rivers CP warns IPOB members
The Rivers State Police Commissioner, Joseph Mukan, has warned members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, (IPOB) to leave the state or face arrest, declaring that the command cannot tolerate the destruction of lives and properties. Mukan, who issued the warning yesterday during a meeting with DPOs/HODs of the Tactical Units in the Command, urged […]
Ice cream tests positive for COVID-19 in China
Ice cream has been found to have been contaminated with COVID-19 in China after three samples tested positive for the virus. Anti-epidemic authorities in north China’s Tianjin Municipality are tracing people who may have been in contact with the batches, which were produced by Tianjin Daqiaodao Food Company, reports Sky News. All of the […]
Senate uncovers N698 million NDDC’s payment to retired generals without service delivery
The Senate has uncovered how the management of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) paid retired Generals N698 million for regional security surveillance of the commission projects without evidence of service delivery. The Senate Public Accounts Committee, headed by Senator Matthew Urhoghide, made the discovery while considering the 2016-2018 report of the Auditor-General of the Federation. […]
