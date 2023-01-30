News

SERAP to Buhari: Stop governors from targeting opposition

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu

President Muhammadu Buhari has been charged “to direct the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, to promptly, thoroughly, and transparently investigate the reported attack on the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, after a rally in Katsina State, and other cases of electionrelated intimidation, harassment, and violence across the country.” The charge came from a Lagos-based rights group, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), which equally urged the president to “direct Mr. Usman Baba, and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, to name and shame any politicians and other perpetrators of election- related intimidation, harassment, and violence, and to ensure that they are promptly brought to justice.” SERAP in a statement issued yesterday through a statement signed by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, further tasked President Buhari to caution state governors to end reported suppression of campaigns by opposition parties within their states, and to ensure the security.

 

Our Reporters

