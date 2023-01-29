News

SERAP To Buhari: Stop govs from targeting opposition

President Muhammadu Buhari has been charged “to direct the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, to promptly, thoroughly, and transparently investigate the reported attack on the Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, after a rally in Katsina State, and other cases of election-related intimidation, harassment, and violence across the country.”
The charge came from a Lagos-based rights group, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), which equally urged the president to “direct Mr. Usman Baba, and the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN) to name and shame any politicians and other perpetrators of election-related intimidation, harassment, and violence, and to ensure that they are promptly brought to justice.”
SERAP in a statement issued Sunday through a statement signed by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, further tasked Buhari to caution state governors to end reported suppression of campaigns by opposition parties within their states, and to ensure the security and safety of opposition candidates, members, and supporters.
It would be recalled that Obi was reportedly attacked after a rally in Katsina with stones while on his way to the airport.
This attack, according to the group, is coming on the heels of reported 339 incidents of election-related intimidation, harassment, and violence across the country in 2022.

 

