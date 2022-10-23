News

SERAP To Buhari: ‘Trace how trillions of ecological funds are spent’

•As group threatens legal onslaught

Francis Iwuchukwu

President Muhammadu Buhari has been charged to “direct the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), alongside appropriate anti-corruption agencies to promptly and thoroughly investigate the spending of Ecological Fund by governments at all levels — federal, state and local governments from 2001 to date.”

The charge emerged from a Lagos-based human rights group, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) through a statement issued by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare.

According to SERAP: “Suspected perpetrators of corruption and mismanagement should face prosecution as appropriate, if there is sufficient admissible evidence, and any missing public funds should be fully recovered.”

The request made by the human rights organisation came sequel to reports that the ravaging flooding in some parts of the country has resulted in the loss of over 600 lives, displacement of more than a million persons, and destruction of properties worth billions. The most affected states, according to SERAP, include Anambra, Delta, Kogi, Rivers, Benue, Yobe, Cross River and Bayelsa.

In an open letter dated October 22, 2022, signed by Oluwadare, SERAP said: “Trillions of ecological funds have allegedly gone down the drain. The resulting human costs directly threaten human rights – rights to life and to a place to live – rights that your government has an obligation to protect.

“Irrespective of the cause of a threat to human rights, your government still has positive obligations to use all the means within its disposal to uphold the human rights of those affected.”

SERAP further added: “Although ecological funds are shared across the three tiers of government, and emergency management agencies, the funds are managed and supervised by the Federal Government.”

 

