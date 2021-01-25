News Top Stories

SERAP to FG: Disclose details of N729bn payments to poor Nigerians

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu Comment(0)

A rights organization, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), has asked the Federal Government to provide information on how it intends to pay N729 billion to 24.3 million poor Nigerians within six months.

 

In a Freedom of Information (FoI) request dated 23rd January, 2021, sent to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disasters Management and Social Development, Ms Sadia Umar-Farouk, the organization is demanding a breakdown of how the sum of N5,000 each will be paid to 24.3 million poor Nigerians.

 

The organization said the clarification from the minister, which must be done within a week of the receipt of the FoI request, becomes imperative owing to the fact that the payments translates to five per cent of the country’s budget of N13.6 trillion for 2021.

 

In the FoI request, SERAP is seeking clarifications on the mechanisms and logistics for the payments, list of beneficiaries and how they have been selected, projected payments per state and whether the payments will be made in cash or through Bank Verification Numbers or other means. It also want government to clarify if the proposed spending is part of the N5.6 trillion budget deficit.

 

The organization argued that transparency and accountability in the programme would improve public trust and allow Nigerians to track and monitor its implementation and to assess if the programme is justified, as well as to hold authorities to account in cases of diversion, mismanagement and corruption. It also urged the minister to invite anti-graft agencies to help in tracking and monitoring of the payments.

 

The FoI request reads: “Providing support and assistance to socially and economically vulnerable Nigerians is a human rights obligation, but the programme to spend fiveper cent of the 2021 budget, which is mostly based on deficit and borrowing, requires anti-corruption safeguards to ensure the payments go directly to the intended beneficiaries and that public funds are not mismanaged or diverted.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NBS: Nigeria’s trade deficit widens by N2.38trn in Q3

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

Nigeria’s low volume of export and higher import has widened her trade deficit by N2.38 trillion, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) confirmed yesterday in a merchandise report for third quarter 2020. NBS said the deficit represents wildest deficit since 2017.   “Aside from Q2 2020, the value of exports in Q3 2020 represented the lowest […]
News Top Stories

Air pollution can cause plaque build-up in the brain

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) said older adults exposed to air pollution might have a heightened risk of abnormal ‘plaque’ accumulation in the brain. Their findings were published online in ‘JAMA Neurology’. Plaques refer to clumps of protein called betaamyloid that build up in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s disease. Alzheimer’s disease, the […]
News

Obaseki insists on 10pm to 6am curfew

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has urged security agencies in the state to reinforce the existing 10pm to 6am curfew imposed to check the activities of hoodlums and criminals following the hijack of the #EndSARS protests in the state. Obaseki spoke yesterday when he received the General Officer Commanding 2 Division Nigerian Army, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica