SERAP To ICC: Probe election-related violence in Nigeria

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has been urged to “promptly seek authorisation from the ICC Chamber to commence an investigation into the situation in Nigeria about the growing cases of preelection violence, which if not addressed may escalate and lead to post-election violence in the country.”

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) made the request Sunday through a statement issued by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare. Referring to its petition dated February 11, 2023, which was sent to Mr Karim Khan, QC, Prosecutor, ICC, the group urged Mr Khan to: “Urgently send the ICC legal team to Nigeria to promote free and fair elections in the country, and gather potential proof of election-related violence before, during and after the general elections.” The petition came consequent upon reports of election-related violence in several states including Lagos, Rivers, and Kaduna.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...