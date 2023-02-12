News

SERAP to ICC: Probe election-related violence in Nigeria

Posted on Author Francis Iwuchukwu Comment(0)

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has been urged to “promptly seek authorisation from the ICC Chamber to commence an investigation into the situation in Nigeria about the growing cases of pre-election violence, which if not addressed may escalate and lead to post-election violence in the country.”

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) made the request Sunday through a statement issued by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare.

Referring to its petition dated February 11, 2023, which was sent to Mr Karim Khan, QC, Prosecutor, ICC, the group urged Mr Khan to: “Urgently send the ICC legal team to Nigeria to promote free and fair elections in the country, and gather potential proof of election-related violence before, during and after the general elections.”

The petition came consequent upon reports of election-related violence in several states including Lagos, Rivers, and Kaduna states.

 

Our Reporters

