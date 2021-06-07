Serena bundled out of French Open

…as Federer withdraws from event

Serena Williams is out of the French Open after a shock 6-3 7-5 defeat by 21-year-old Elena Rybakina. In an absorbing match, the 23-time Grand Slam winner was outmuscled by the Kazakh, who will now seek to take advantage of an open women’s draw, reports the BBC.

The American tried to lift her level but instead became the latest top-10 seed to depart the women’s singles.

Her next chance to equal Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles comes at Wimbledon from June 28. Williams, 39, has not won a Grand Slam title since the Australian Open in 2017 and with seeds tumbling throughout this French Open, the draw seemed to be opening up for her

However, on the day her contemporary Roger Federer pulled out of Roland Garros to take care of his body before Wimbledon, it felt like a changing of the guard on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Serena Williams managed only two aces against Elena Rybakina – her lowest of the tournament Williams never got to grips with Rybakina’s ferocious strokes – she did not win a point on the Kazakh’s serve until the third game and that was from a double fault.

Meanwhile, Roger Federer haswithdrawn from the French Opentoprotecthisbodydespite reaching the fourth round.

“After two knee surgeries and over a year of rehabilitation it’s important that I listen to my body and make sure I don’t push myself too quickly on my road to recovery,” Federer, 39, said.

Like this: Like Loading...