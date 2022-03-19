Serena Hotel and Suites offers amazing comfort

Reviews by guests offer one of the best prisms to gauge the quality level of the offerings of hotels without allowing one to be hoodwinked by the promotional gimmicks of the hoteliers. One took the liberty to view some of the testimonials on Serena Hotel and Suites, which is one of the luxury and highly rated hotels in the Surulere area of Lagos. One was not surprised by the rave reviews and pass mark scored the hotel by some of the guests. The hotel certainly offers a different brand of hospitality, amazing and unique experience is what one is guaranteed at the hotel and these were some of the views of the guests, which scored the hotel high in terms of its overall performance when it comes to its facilities and services.

For instance, one of the reviewers described it as; ‘‘nice and serene hotel. Light is stable and breakfast is complementary and good for the price,’’ while another guest stated: ‘‘Nice hotel with 100% security, nice rooms, gorgeous looking and clever attendants, in fact, if you’re not there you are missing a lot.’’ Good reviews indeed collaborated by the stance of the hotel management, which classed the hotel as one of the best, with well trained staff who are professionals of record and a culture of excellent and personalised service delivery. ‘‘As a luxury hotel in Surulere Lagos, Serena Hotel, boast of some of the best personnel in the industry. Our newly restructured team have been trained to deliver optimum service to our guest. When you walk into Serena Hotel, you instantly get the feeling that you are in a civilised, safe and secure environment, said the Managing Consultant of the hotel, Chukwuemeka Anagor Daniel. ‘‘Our interior designs set us apart from other hotels in Surulere, our facilities are top of the range, designed to give you the comfort you demand,’’ he stated. He further added that: ‘‘For a truly unforgettable experience, lavish comfort and uninterrupted privacy, to experience the ultimate destination, Serena Hotel and Suites, is the place.’’

Facilities/services

Rooms

It boasts 34 rooms, all lavishly and elegantly styled and furnished with sophisticated and modern hospitality amenities for the comfort and relaxation of the guests, with common facilities such as flat screen TV, kingsize bed, Jacuzzi and freshly minted toiletries material in the toilet, reading desk and table while other unique amenities are featured in some of the rooms depending on the categories, which include: Classic; D Deluxe; and D Executive Suite.

Dining/wining

The hotel boasts an all-day restaurant that exudes rich ambiance and colours and well suited for breakfast, lunch and dinner from a wide selection of both Continental and African dishes with chef specials to the bargain.

Wellness

With world class styled and fitted gymnasium and fitness centre, the hotel offers different ranges of wellness treatment for its guests and walk – in visitors.

Business/conference

Although it is a luxury hotel but given that it is sandwiched in a densely populated residential area boasting also an array of business, the hotel offers well apportioned business and conference facilities for different occasions.

Entertainment

You are guaranteed upscale entertainment offerings at the hotel the day, weekends and festive periods with live music and spe-cial packages designed to entertain the guests. The hotel’s Garden Bar and Lounge features rich entertaining offerings for the benefit of the guests.

Challenges

One of the challenges that the hotel management has to cope with in the last few years is COVID-19, which among others threatened the fabric of its business. According to the hotel general manager, a number of measures were put in place to ensure the safety of both staff and guests. ‘‘Safety measures like ensuring hand sanitisers and hand washing at entry point in strategic areas, with clear instruction and ensuring social distancing were adhere to,’’ said the manager Continuing, he said: ‘‘Last year was the peak of COVID- 19 outbreak. It was definitely not an easy period for hotel. It led to reduction of staff strength and loss of revenue. However, we were able to navigate through it with the help of our experienced and skilled staff strength. We were able to achieve great success rather than losses.’’ Given the development this year, he is optimistic that the hotel the hotel is on its way to recovering. ‘‘This year we expect a better business and environment for our guests. Thanks to our amazing experienced management staff that brought out amazing ideas and services and serenity the hotel has

