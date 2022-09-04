Serena Williams: Queen of tennis makes her final show

Many followers of Lawn Tennis all over the world would hardly forget her. In the last two decades, she and her elder sister, Venus have strutted the tennis courts like legends that they have become.

This week, Serena Williams, born Serena Jameka Williams on September 26, 1981 is playing the US open, a tournament, she says would be her last after an impressive 23 grand slam titles. Whether she wins the so far elusive 24th title or not, the world will remember Serena not just for the titles but for her panache, drama, dressing and that stunning figure that amazes all her followers.

She has been ranked singles world No. 1 by the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) for 319 weeks, including a joint-record 186 consecutive weeks, and finished as the year-end No. 1 five times.

She has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, the most by any player in the Open Era, and the second-most of all time (behind Margaret Court’s 24). Along with her older sister Venus, Serena Williams was coached by her parents Oracene Price and Richard Williams.

Turning professional in 1995, she won her first major singles title at the 1999 US Open. From the 2002 French Open to the 2003 Australian Open, she was dominant, winning all four major singles titles (each time over Venus in the final) to achieve a non-calendar year Grand Slam and the career Grand Slam, known as the ‘Serena Slam’.

The next few years saw her claim two more singles majors, but suffer from injury and decline in form.

Beginning in 2007, however, she gradually returned to form despite continued injuries, retaking the world No. 1 singles ranking. Beginning at the 2012 Wimbledon Championships, Williams returned to dominance, claiming Olympic gold and becoming the first tennis player to achieve a Career Golden Slam in both singles and doubles. She won eight out of thirteen singles majors, including all four in a row from 2014–15 to achieve a second “Serena Slam”.

At the 2017 Australian Open, she won her 23rd major singles title, surpassing Steffi Graf’s Open Era record. She then took a break from professional tennis after becoming pregnant, and has reached four major finals since returning to play. Williams has also won 14 major women’s doubles titles, all with her sister Venus, and the pair are unbeaten in Grand Slam doubles finals.

This includes a non-calendar year Grand Slam between the 2009 Wimbledon Championships and the 2010 French Open, which granted the sisters the doubles world No. 1 ranking. She has won four Olympic gold medals, three in women’s doubles— an all-time joint record shared with her sister.

She has also won two major mixed doubles titles, both in 1998. In August 2022, Williams announced her impending retirement from professional tennis. She is widely considered one of the greatest tennis players of all time.

