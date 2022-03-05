Sergeant kills 2 police officers, mother-in-law, 3 others in Borno

A Police Sergeant, Bello, has killed six persons including the alleged lover of his wife and his motherin- law over alleged extra marital affairs at the Police College Mammy Market, Maiduguri, the Borno State capital. Bello was said to have opened fire sporadically on his alleged wife’s lover when he encountered him at the market and in the process killed two policemen, his mother – in – law and three civilians. Our correspondent gathered that the wife, who sold food at the market was said to be having affairs with the alleged dead lover and that despite complaints by his husband, the wife carried on with the affairs.

An eye witness, who didn’t want his name in print told our correspondent that Bello had for long accused his wife of having affairs with the dead lover and that he had cried out over the affairs including reporting the matter severally but no action was taken over his allegation.

Tired of the situation, he was said to have resorted to self – helping, leading to his killing the alleged lovers and others on yesterday. A security source, who didn’t want his name in print too told our correspondent that Bello has been arrested while investigation into the killings has commenced. The Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Sani Shatambaya, could not be reached for confirmation of the incident as of the time of going to press as his phone was switched off.

