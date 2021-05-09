Sports

Sergio Ramos suffers fresh injury setback

Sergio Ramos has suffered a fresh injury setback at Real Madrid and now faces a race against time to figure for the club again as his contract runs down.
Fitness issues have been endured by the World Cup-winning defender on a regular basis this season, with a hamstring complaint now keeping him on the sidelines.
The 35-year-old, who returned to action in a Champions League semi-final defeat at Chelsea, will be hoping that he is not out for long as he is due to hit free agency this summer.
Real have said in a statement released on the club’s official website: “Following the tests carried out on Sergio Ramos by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with tendenitis in the semimembranosus muscle of his left hamstring.
“His recovery will continue to be assessed.”
A long-serving member of the Blancos squad is approaching the end of his 16th season at Santiago Bernabeu and admits to being left frustrated at how the 2020-21 campaign has played out.
Ramos has posted on Instagram: “The truth is that I have been a pretty tough few weeks.
“Luckily, for a few days now I have been feeling better, but in football as in life, bad luck also plays a role.”

