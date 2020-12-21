Serial entrepreneur Ricardo Young shares his journey to financial freedom

Young describes himself as a natural-born entrepreneur who is in love with the “hustle”, so it’s no surprise that he was able to switch and manage many businesses.

In life, there are certain people who are born to do extraordinary things. Ricardo Young is one of these unique individuals, as he has managed to transform his innovative business ideas into reality, which has ultimately given him financial freedom and the ability to help others

At just 30 years old, Young has already accomplished a lifetime’s worth of achievements, but he is only just beginning to build his finance empire.

Young African-American serial entrepreneur born and raised in Northwest Washington, D.C. in the Morton St. Projects. He grew up playing football and school was always important to him. He went on to attend Virginia Tech and UMD on full athletic scholarship. He loved playing football in college, but I was more appreciative to earn the opportunity to have the opportunity to earn three degrees in Business and Finance. His love of football combined with his business background led him to enter the NFL agent business.

His love for helping young men to lay their blueprint for a career in football, made him realised he could impact more lives by shifting his focus to his future business endeavors, this prompted to go into real estate development and quickly became a serial entrepreneur, opening a number of businesses, including Victory Restaurant and Lounge with branches.

“I have always had a love for the “hustle.” Anyone who knows me knows that I’m constantly working, thinking of new ideas, looking at the next opportunity. I really feel that commitment to excellence is what has gotten me this far.

Young who also a goo philanthropist said, “I just feel blessed to be in position to give whenever I can. Growing up I didn’t always have everything and there were a lot of people around me really struggling. I saw how big of a difference something as simple of a warm meal can make in someone’s life. Whether it’s giving meals out in the community or continuing to ensure my staff have jobs to provide for their families. I just feel fortunate to be in a position to contribute.

Young’s biggest goal is to continue to grow his businesses to be able to provide jobs to so many people and bring something new to the community.

“My vision is to continue opening restaurants — Victory Restaurant & Lounge is coming soon in D.C. – and you never know which city I’ll head to next,” he says.

Young is extremely proud to have a black-owned business with a very diverse staff that welcomes such a wide array of customers, and plans to continue to provide customers with places they feel safe and welcome.

It is equally important for Young and hope to continue to serve as inspiration for the next generation of young, black entrepreneurs. “Whatever the goal or vision, I’m always going to give it 110% and never let anyone outwork me, and I’m excited to see where that takes me and my team,” he concluded.

He has significant plans for the upcoming year and is focused on continuing to expand his business. We can’t wait to see what Ricardo Young does next, and we would like to congratulate him on his amazing accomplishments thus far.

