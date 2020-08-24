Serial killer, Shodipe, re-arrested in grandmother’s house

Detectives yesterday re-arrested the fleeing suspected serial killer, Sunday Shodipe, at his grandmother’s residence at Bodija, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The 19-year-old Shodipe escaped from police custody on August 11 at the Mokola Police Station, Ibadan. Shodipe had been reported to be the brain behind killings in Akinyele community in the Akinyele Local Government Area.

After he was arrested by the police in conjunction with the local vigilantes, the suspect was paraded on July 17, 2020 by the state Police Commissioner, Mr. Joe Enwonwu, at the state Police Command Headquarters, Eleyele, Ibadan, along with two other accomplices including a herbalist, Adedokun Yinusa Ajani (50). Shodipe told journalists how he killed about five people with a shovel.

According to him, he was hypnotised by the herbalist to go and commit the crime. Shodipe was later arraigned in court.

The suspect was remanded at the Mokola Police Station where he escaped after he was taken out of the cell to bathe by an inspector, who was not on duty. Shodipe’s escape was dogged by criticisms from stakeholders, including Governor Seyi Makinde, forcing the Inspector General of Police (IG), Muhammed Adamu, sent a special squad from Abuja to fish out Shodipe.

The police commissioner subsequently placed a bounty of N500,000 on the suspect as a reward for anybody who could track him down.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed Shodipe’s arrest in a phone interview with the New Telegraph. He said: “As at this moment, I can authoritatively tell you that the serial killer in the Akinyele Local Government Area, who has been on the run, has been re-arrested and he is currently cooling his heels in the police net.

The suspect has been re-arrested, live and direct. He was arrested around Bodija area in Ibadan, but I don’t want to say much now because the Commissioner of Police is going to address press conference and I would not want to pre-empt him.

He will give a vivid account of what transpired and how he was re-arrested.” Fadeyi also spoke on the embarrassment Shodipe’s escape caused the police. He said: “We thank everybody for their concern during the trying time. We shall continue to rejig our security architecture and continue to do our best to ensure we protect lives and property of the people of this state.

We shall give maximum security coverage to everybody, just as we are soliciting for credible information from the people as we call for collaborative efforts from them at all times.”

Also, the President General of the Soludero Hunters in Nigeria, Oba Ajijola Nureni, told the New Telegraph yesterday that his men worked in collaboration with the police to re-arrest Shodipe.

He said: “The serial killer was arrested by the police in collaboration with our men of Soludero hunters. We got information from some people that were encouraged financially by the DPO of Ojoo, and we went into the bushes.

Our search led us to Bodija in Ibadan where he was hiding with his grandmother. He has mentioned some other names of accomplices and our men are right now in the bushes in search of them.”

