Serial killer, teenage cultist held in Delta

Police have arrested an alleged serial killer, Okwudili Obi (35), in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State. The suspect, who had been on the police wanted list, was arrested on Wednesday, about 11.30pm. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Edafe Bright, in a statement yesterday said policemen attached to the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB), after series of intelligence gathering, with the assistance from the tactical units of the command, stormed Asem-Uku community in Ndokwa East Local Government Area and arrested the suspect. Bright said three other members of the gang were arrested along with Obi.

The PPRO said Obi was a native of Asem-Uku fingered in a multiple cases of murder and arson. According to her, the suspect has also destroyed many houses in the community. She said: “The suspect, Obi, happens to be one of the principal suspects involved in the murder of Sunday Nwachukwu, Fidelis Amani and other victims who were allegedly murdered in 2017. He and his cohort have been on the wanted list of the command before they were eventually arrested. “Items recovered from the suspects include three cutlasses, six daggers, one long sword, charms, and blood-stained clothes.

However, the case is still under investigation with a view to arresting his accomplices who are currently at large.” In another development, on April 13, about 2pm, a 29-year-old suspect, Alix Oivwighren, was arrested for allegedly stealing three phones and accessories from one Stella’s shop and ran to Hausa Quartets on Warri-Sapele Road, where he was eventually arrested. Bright said investigations led police to arrest a 38-year-old man, Sani Mohammed, who was the receiver of the stolen phones.

Mohammed was with three phones stolen from another person, which include a Samsung android phone. The PPRO said both suspects were currently being interrogated and would be arraigned soon while efforts were on to arrest other gang members.

She added that the police also arrested a suspected cultist, Michael Oghorume, for allegedly killing one Timaya. Bright said the suspect was arrested on Monday, about 5pm at Eyara community, Otu-Jeremi. The PPRO said the suspect was arrested based on the cult clash which led to the killing of some rival cult members at Otu-Jeremi community. According to her, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Ari Muhammed, earlier directed the divisional police officer (DPO) to go after the cultist who was later arrested. She said: “During interrogation, the suspect made a useful statement which led to the arrest of a suspect, Timothy Samuel (20), and three others. Items recovered from them include one double-barrelled cut-to-size gun, some rolls of electric cable wire and one cutlass.” The PPRO, however, said the police boss had directed that the suspects and exhibits be transferred to the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation.

