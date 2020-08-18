Serial killer’s escape: Oyo Assembly, NUJ task CP on prompt re-arrest of Sodipe

Pressures have continued to mount on Mr Joe Enwonwu, the Oyo State Commissioner of Police to effect the re-arrest of Sunday Sodipe, the serial killer that escaped from the police custody, as the State House of Assembly and the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) have asked that the mystery be unraveled urgently.

The Assembly on Tuesday directed its Committee on Security and Strategy to urgently meet with Enwonwu to ascertain and unravel the circumstances surrounding the escape of the prime suspect in the Akinyele serial killings. Sodipe had confessed to have killed over five persons before he was arrested and later paraded along with two other accomplices on July 17.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Gbenga Fadeyi (SP) had on Sunday announced on behalf of his boss that Sodipe had escaped from lawful custody at the Mokola Police Station where he was remanded after arraignment in court. He was said to have been brought out of cell to take his bath, but subsequently escaped from the station on August 11.

Stunned by the announcement, the executive of the NUJ, led by Demola Babalola, visited the CP telling him that “We are disturbed with the news of the escape of Sunday Shodipe. That is why we have to come here. Police custody should be the safest place to keep a suspect in Nigeria. We therefore want you to investigate it and effect the suspect’s re-arrest.”

To the House while deliberating on a Matter of Urgent Public Importance brought by Hon Ayo Fatokun (Akinyele 1), which centered on the need to restore peace and order to Akinyele Local Government in Ibadan.

Hon Fatokun explained that one Mrs Funmilayo was butchered to death a day after the mysterious escape of Sunday Sodipe from Mokola Police Station, a development which he said has again thrown the whole council into palpable fear.

The House therefore urged the Oyo State Commissioner of Police to urgently put measures in place to ensure the re-arrest and prompt prosecution of the prime suspect and other accomplices in the gruesome murder of not less than six people in the local government, while equally calling for the deployment of more security agents to the council.

The Speaker Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon Adebo Ogundoyin said it was a pity that the police were careless in their duty, adding that this development was an embarrassment to the entire Police Force.

