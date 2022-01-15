Serial property entrepreneur’s Daniel Moses’ road to success

Daniel Moses is someone who is exceptionally creative in bringing up new business ideas and works hard on those ideas to set up a new venture. Daniel’s steadfastness has seen him strike multiple streams of income and influence, and he’s at the verge of beating the odds as UK’s most successful Nigerian self-made property millionaires.

Daniel is a property investor, coach, author, wealth generator, and keynote speaker. His recent book, titled ‘Rent-To-Rent Made Easy – How to get started in property with little or no money’ published in 2021 has over 16 5-star reviews on Amazon for its easy steps in getting started in the rent-to-rent process.

Daniel Moses podcast titled: “The Wealth And Business Podcast” on Spotify comprises of 24 videos that aim to inspire, motivate and help educate through the shared experiences of industry experts that provide lessons that give practical advice to anyone who is looking to create a better life for themselves through property and business.

Daniel Moses is a Nigerian. He was born and raised in Edo State, southern part of Nigeria. Daniel’s journey to success started in 2004 when he travelled to the United Kingdom for a short holiday. He eventually lived in UK for eight years before moving back to Nigeria to start up a business.

While in Nigeria, Daniel Moses kick started his business prowess in the oil transportation sector. A business model that involves lifting refined oil such as petrol, diesel and kerosene, from the depot to petrol stations where it was then sold to the end user. In 2015, just at the peak of the business, Daniel suffered a big blow and lost his capital of over $150k in the process.

Daniel Moses knew he had to rethink everything after his huge financial loss. And his best option was to relocate to the United Kingdom. While in the UK, he took up job in a delivery company. Just eight months working as a delivery man, he became a TFL License Holder which allowed him to freelance Uber Drivers.

As luck would have it, Daniel Moses while surfing on his phone stumbled into an Ad that read: “make money, control property”, on Facebook and this was how his journey started in the property sector, and today, Daniel Moses has become a specialist in Rent-to-Home

In 2017, Daniel attended networking events and engaged in more training course in London. With enough experience in the industry, Daniel decided to register in the South East London Properties which is now known as Property Wealth Estate.

“I am now so thankful of being the owner of the Property Wealth Associates brand,” says Daniel.

Daniel Moses, alongside Kevin Kludje, later founded Property Wealth Education where they help individuals get started in property investing.

On his business performance, Daniel maintained that they’ve being growing from year to year and from strength to strength despite starting the education business during the pandemic and operating almost entirely throughout the UK national lockdown restrictions.

As of today, Daniel Moses has proven to be a hotspot in the UK property market industry. To cement this claim, Daniel has gone a notch higher in his career to sharing a stage with a renowned internet personality like Gary Vaynerchuk – a Belarusian-American entrepreneur, author and speaker.

As a decisive entrepreneur, Daniel Moses has managed to grow this business using his personal brand as featured in many articles including Yahoo Finance and CNBC News article, Fox news, and several Nigerian business interview articles focusing on how an immigrant from Nigeria has done so well abroad. Daniel’s Instagram has over 40 thousand followers.

When Daniel Moses was asked about his competitors and peers in the industry during an interview, Daniel Moses quickly put the record straight:

“There is no other black-led property/Wealth coaching company as large as Property Wealth Education. We have disrupted a predominantly white male industry and become competitors of the leading property/Wealth training companies in the UK within a very short space of time.”

He continued: “This demonstrate that this business performance is sustainable for long term growth. The more people Property Wealth Education helps, the more people are able to help the Company. Because Property Wealth Education invests so much of its revenue back into the business, it is able to continually strengthen its business operations from front house marketing to client mentorship, right the way back to corporate governance and infrastructure.”

According to Daniel Moses: “Property Wealth Education is a structured company with established systems and controls which adequately supports operational scaling, mentorship growth, and expansions in all other business areas. We constantly on the lookout for new hires and ambitious individuals to join our team.

“Our most experienced clients also get the chance to join our team as coaches, this means we can help even more people and provide even more value. We are also interested in hearing how businesses have adapted and changed to meet the challenges and opportunities of Covid-19 for consideration of a special award.”

When asked how he has invested and developed new products, services, techniques, skills and processes to meet the changing demands that COVID-19 brought to his business and how he’s maintaining or increasing his operations in established and new markets, Daniel Moses explained convincingly:

“During lockdown, Property Wealth Education faced some difficult challenges but it also made Daniel me realize the importance of using social media, online mediums like Zoom and other online platforms, and using the internet to the company’s advantage. Lockdown showed everyone a new way of working. All the Property Wealth products and services were moved online, even networking events!

“We adapted what the industry already had done and made it more suitable for the virtual world. With tools like Zoom at the company’s disposal it has made integrating and carrying out events, workshops and mentoring incredibly easy to manage and organise. Client reviews even found that people enjoy this more than in-person events as they get to enjoy the content, engage, and network all whilst being at home.

“We believe this is the way of the future and COVID-19 only accelerated this transition. Regardless of our success during lockdown, Property Wealth Education are firm believers that successful businesses need to be able to adapt incredibly quickly and to do this the company is constantly re-investing back into the business and its staff to keep up with the fast paced world we live in.”

