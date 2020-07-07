Metro & Crime

Serial rapist claims to be SU scribe

Suspect not known to us, says union

 

A suspected serial rapist, Hope Chidiebere, has claimed to be the secretary of the Scripture Union, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

 

 

The suspect was nabbed for allegedly defiling a six-year-old girl. Chidiebere, who was hired by the parents of the victim to tutor her at home at Finima community in Bonny, allegedly took her to a nearby uncompleted building and defiled her, the same way he reportedly defiled other minors.

 

In his Facebook page, Chidiebere, a native of Abia State who resides in Bonny, claims to be the Secretary of the Scripture Union Nigeria, Port Harcourt Region, just as he claims to have attended  Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike and Government College, Umuahia, Abia State.

 

After he defiled her, and left her bloody, the little girl was rushed to the General Hospital, Bonny, where doctors examined her and ascertained that she was actually raped and treatment was administered to her.

 

The suspect also  claimed to have defiled a four-year-old girl and another eight-year-old girl at different times earlier in the year, but was not arrested because the victims’ parents didn’t want to expose the deeds for fear of stigmatising their children.

 

The Public Relations Officer of the Asawo (Youths) of Buoye Omuso (Brown), Major House of Finima in Bonny Local Government Area, Idatonye Lambert, said the suspect had in April defiled two minors aged four and eight.

 

He said that the community decided to banish him, but waited for the lockdown imposed on interstate travels to be lifted only for him to commit another rape.

 

Lambert disclosed that after he defiled the latest  ictim, the youth of the community apprehended and handed him to the police for prosecution.

 

The Divisional Police Officer in charge of the Finima Division, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Bashir Kontagora, promised that the victim would get justice because it was a heinous crime “that contradicts the ideals of humanity”.

 

He explained that Chidiebere had been handed over to the Gender Department at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for further investigation.

 

According to him, after Investigations, the suspect will be arraigned. Kotangora, however, assured all interested parties in the case that the right thing would be done and justice would be served in the case

