Sports

Serie A: Allegri relieved to hear final whistle in Milan draw

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Angry Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said it was lucky the final whistle blew in the 1-1 home draw with AC Milan on Sunday because his team could have lost.

Juve took an early 1-0 lead thanks to Alvaro Morata’s strike and looked in control going into the latter stages but they spurned a chance to earn their first Serie A win of the season.

Ante Rebic equalised late in the second half and Milan had chances to win as the Turin side failed to keep a Serie A clean sheet for the first time since early March.

“Luckily the referee whistled for the end otherwise we could have lost it,” Allegri told DAZN.

“Tonight I’m quite angry. The team played well in the first half, only conceding a long shot to Milan.

“In the end, we even risked losing despite the fact that until they equalised we were in total control.

“Unfortunately we lost attention and determination… we have to improve even if the team are to take a step forward.”

Allegri also shouldered some of the blame for a result that leaves Juve languishing in 18th place on two points from four matches after bringing on forwards Moise Kean, Federico Chiesa and Dejan Kulusevski in the second half.

“I will admit that I made mistakes on the substitutions,” Allegri added. “I got it wrong. I should have put more defensive players on and put the 1-0 lead under lock and key. I take responsibility for that.”

Milan coach Stefano Pioli praised his side for coming from behind to take a point, especially given the injury absentees.

“We conceded a goal where we made too many naive mistakes, which allowed Juve to defend deep and counter in the first half,” he told DAZN.

“As always, Milan do not lack desire, character, determination and grit, so we continued seeking the victory throughout the match. I have always seen my players ready to overcome their limitations.”

*Courtesy: Reuters

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Napoli confirm Osimhen’ll retake COVID-19 test

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Serie A side Napoli have confirmed Victor Osimhen will retake a Covid-19 test as he is yet to overcome the virus.   The 22-year-old tested positive for the coronavirus after returning from Nigeria where he had gone to celebrate the yuletide season.   Details of how Osimhen contracted the virus was revealed on social media […]
Sports

WAFU B Cup: Eaglets on verge of elimination

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

It was more heartbreak for the country’s age grade team as the Golden Eaglets failed to win their second game at the on-going WAFU B U-17 championships.   After losing their first match against Cote d’Ivoire, the team was expected to get a win against Ghana and despite taking the lead in the second half; […]
Sports

Title defence: Joshua admits ring rust worries after year without fight

Posted on Author Reporter

*Boxer defends world titles against Kubrat Pulev on Saturday “Oh, definitely,” Anthony Joshua says as he considers whether his year out of the ring could affect him on Saturday night when he defends his world heavyweight titles against Kubrat Pulev in London. “That’s what makes this fight so interesting. This year has just thrown every obstacle at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica