Sports

Serie A: Champions Inter earn crucial win at Juve with controversial penalty

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A first-half penalty was enough to earn champions Inter Milan a crucial 1-0 win at Juventus on Sunday, dragging Simone Inzaghi’s side back into the Serie A title race.

Juve wasted a host of chances in the opening period, with veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini guilty of missing the most glaring of them, and their profligacy proved costly as Inter earned a penalty in first-half stoppage time following a VAR review.

The home side were furious at the awarding of the spot kick, but felt justice was done when Wojciech Szczesny saved Hakan Calhanoglu’s penalty, only for the referee to order a retake, which the Turkish midfielder converted to give Inter the lead.

The goal did not change the balance of play, however, as Paulo Dybala and Dusan Vlahovic both went close to an equaliser in the second half, before Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic tipped Denis Zakaria’s brilliant strike onto the post.

It remained one-way traffic until the final whistle, but Juve, who had 23 shots at goal to Inter’s five, could not make the pressure pay, as the visitors held on to seal all three points.

Juve’s first league defeat since November leaves them on 59 points in fourth in the standings, four points behind Inter in third, with the champions now three behind leaders AC Milan.

*Courtesy: Reuters

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Bauchi SWAN to gov: Appoint a competent sports commissioner

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu Bauchi

The Executive Committee, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Bauchi State Chapter has called on the Governor Bala Mohammed to beam his searchlight on finding and appointing a competent and seasoned sports administrator as the State’s Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development.   According to a press release signed and made available to newsmen by […]
Sports

JUST IN: Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for Covid-19, Portugal’s Football Federation said in a statement on its website on Tuesday (Oct 13). The 35-year-old Juventus striker will miss Wednesday’s UEFA Nations League game against Sweden but is “well, has no symptoms and is in isolation”, the federation said. The federation added that the […]
Sports

Aminu, Diogu make top 10 FIBA Africa players of the decade list

Posted on Author Our Reporters

D’Tigers stars Ike Diogu and Al-Farouq Aminu have been named in FIBA Africa’s Top 10 Players of The Decade list. FIBA Africa named the Nigerians in the first category of names released, which has five players. The second list of five names will be released soon with other Nigerian stars expected to make it. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica